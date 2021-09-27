Bills OC Brian Daboll remembers his late grandmother, Ruth Kirsten, as 'tough, loving and loyal'

“But she’s earned that,” he said. "She’ll be sorely missed, I know, by myself and my grandfather and her daughters and my family, my wife and my kids. I could go on and on all day about what she means to me and the people that she touched. Great life. Great life. Just a wonderful, wonderful woman. But yeah, tell it like it is. She ain’t going to sugarcoat it.”

That included when Daboll would call her after games, because she’d be the first one he would reach out to.

“If it didn’t go well, it wasn’t, ‘Oh, you’ll get ’em next time.’ It was, you know, it was a couple curse words in there and, ‘Pick your head up and do better,’ ” he said. “That’s kind of what she was. So, big hole in my heart just like I know a lot of people out there who have holes in their heart when they lose people. But great memories of her and I love her to death.”

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and left tackle Dion Dawkins mentioned after Sunday’s game that they were playing for Daboll after his loss. To call it an inspired effort would be an understatement. The Bills dominated Washington from start to finish in a 43-21 victory at Highmark Stadium.

