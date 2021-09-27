Bills OC Brian Daboll remembers his late grandmother, Ruth Kirsten, as 'tough, loving and loyal'

Sometimes, it’s the simple question that elicits the best answer.
On Monday, that was true. Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll was asked during his video conference to describe what his grandmother was like. Ruth Kirsten died Wednesday at the age of 86, and while the pain of his loss was easy to detect in Daboll’s words, the profound impact she left on him also was apparent as he spoke.
Observations: Grieving the loss of his grandmother, Brian Daboll's offense puts on inspired performance
“This one was for Brian Daboll,” offensive lineman Dion Dawkins said. “He puts a lot of love in faith in us, and we went out there and did this thing for him.”
“She was awesome,” Daboll said. “She was tough. Loving. Loyal. Family oriented. She’d tell it like it is, no question about that. Never wanted to sugarcoat things. Made me into the man that I am today, along with my grandfather.”
Chris and Ruth Kirsten were married for a remarkable 68 years. They lived in the same house in West Seneca for more than half a century, the house they raised Brian in shortly after he was born in Welland, Ont.
“She’d ride him pretty good,” Daboll said of the relationship between his grandparents. “He’s at the house right now, so I don’t know if he knows exactly what he has to do because he’s missing her riding him a little bit. She was a homemaker. Took care of her two daughters, took care of me.”
Daboll’s grandmother, Ruth, died last week, Bills quarterback Josh Allen revealed after the team’s 42-21 victory against Washington Sunday.
Ruth wasn’t a fan of the spotlight, and Daboll said she’d probably “kick my (butt) right now” if she knew people were supporting her in such a way at the moment.
“But she’s earned that,” he said. "She’ll be sorely missed, I know, by myself and my grandfather and her daughters and my family, my wife and my kids. I could go on and on all day about what she means to me and the people that she touched. Great life. Great life. Just a wonderful, wonderful woman. But yeah, tell it like it is. She ain’t going to sugarcoat it.”
That included when Daboll would call her after games, because she’d be the first one he would reach out to.
“If it didn’t go well, it wasn’t, ‘Oh, you’ll get ’em next time.’ It was, you know, it was a couple curse words in there and, ‘Pick your head up and do better,’ ” he said. “That’s kind of what she was. So, big hole in my heart just like I know a lot of people out there who have holes in their heart when they lose people. But great memories of her and I love her to death.”
Bills quarterback Josh Allen and left tackle Dion Dawkins mentioned after Sunday’s game that they were playing for Daboll after his loss. To call it an inspired effort would be an understatement. The Bills dominated Washington from start to finish in a 43-21 victory at Highmark Stadium.
Milano has been all over the field during his team’s 2-1 start, including during Sunday’s 43-21 victory over Washington at Highmark Stadium. Milano finished with six tackles, including two for a loss, one pass defensed and one fumble recovery in the win.
“I appreciate those guys and they all know that,” Daboll said Monday. “I got a lot of love for them. We're a close-knit group. You know, I appreciate them being there for me. And again, you know, my grandmother would have wanted to go out there and play well. That's what she would want. She wouldn't want to sit there and have people feel sorry for themselves and think about how bad it is when you lose someone. … She'd want you to have a positive attitude and probably say a couple of cuss words in there to get it going. She knew Josh pretty well. And Josh is family, so we appreciate him and appreciate all the guys, Dion, and really all of those guys have been fantastic. I'm very blessed to be around those those type of guys, so it was good.”
Daboll recognizes that the NFL is a results-oriented business. As such, players and coaches come and go basically all the time. Nevertheless, the time spent together during the season is immense, which formulates long-lasting relationships.
“You're with each other every single day and you're going to go through ups and downs,” Daboll said. “Becky Hammon, a San Antonio (Spurs) coach, I was listening to her the other day and she said, ‘Don't shun the hard.’ You know, there's going to be hard times, whether that's personal times, whether it's professional times. We've talked about this here the first three weeks, it's not always going to be perfect. I think the relationships you build with players and your coaching staff is really important because you're going to have to weather through some storms.
“You can go one of two ways when those things tend to happen. And I think if you have a positive attitude and you support one another and there's some love and commitment to one another – I always say players don't care how much you know until they know how much you care – I think as the years have gone on, you know, at least the 20-plus years I've been in the league, I think that really holds true. We got a lot of good ones on our team. I'm talking about as people.”
Knowing that his players were determined to go out and get a win for him Sunday made the game against Washington one Daboll will remember forever.
Zack Moss has gone from being a healthy inactive to leading the Bills’ running backs in playing time in the span of three games.
“Look, I'm not going to sugarcoat it, it was special to me,” he said. “You know, I lost a woman that was most important in my life. And those guys are just great people. They want to win no matter what. You know, they want to win every every single week. We want to win in everything we do, whether it's a period against defense, whether it's a seven on seven on air. Whatever it may be, we want to win. I mean, you're in the competitive industry.
"But again, relationships that you build with the people that you work with every day, I mean, that's real life. And that's important. And that's important to me. You know, I got a ton of respect for those guys in the locker room, not just them, the assistant coaches that I work with, being there for them, for their families their children. And it goes both ways. I think that that's special if you can create that.”