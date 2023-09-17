Consider it a lesson learned for Josh Allen.

A week after the Buffalo Bills’ quarterback was careless with the football in a season-opening loss to the New York Jets, Allen was back looking like his usual, dynamic self in a 38-10 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

Allen took what the defense gave him – which was a common refrain during the practice week – on the way to finishing 31 of 37 for 274 yards and three touchdowns. He started the game by completing his first 13 pass attempts – tying his personal record for consecutive completions in a game at any point. The streak came to an end on a fourth-and-goal play from the Raiders’ 1-yard line that was intended for tight end Dawson Knox in the second quarter.

Allen spread the ball around early and often, completing passes to eight different players in the first half alone.

To start the second half, he went 7 of 8 for 37 yards on a masterful, 15-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that took 9:01 off the clock. In the fourth quarter, the team went on an 11-play, 95-yard touchdown drive that iced the game.

Kyle Allen took over at quarterback with 2:19 left on what was a get-right day for the Bills’ offense. With the win, the Bills improved to 1-1 on the season.

2. The run defense had itself a day. Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is the NFL’s reigning rushing champion. He didn’t look like it in the first half, as the Bills held Jacobs to minus-6 yards on six attempts. Jacobs did have 45 yards on four receptions in the first half, but the turnaround by the run defense from Week 1 to Week 2 was massive. Jacobs finished with minus-2 rushing yards on nine carries – a career low. As a team, the Raiders gained just 55 yards on 15 carries.

3. James Cook was productive. The Bills’ second-year running back led a balanced rushing attack with 123 yards on 17 carries. Cook also had 36 receiving yards, giving him 159 from scrimmage. It was Cook's first career 100-yard rushing game. His previous best had been 99 yards against Chicago last year on Christmas Eve. As a team, the Bills ran for 183 yards.

4. Make it two interceptions for Matt Milano. The Bills’ All-Pro linebacker made a highlight-reel play in the third quarter, reaching over Jacobs to intercept Jimmy Garoppolo. It’s the second consecutive game Milano has had an interception, following his pick of the Jets’ Zach Wilson in Week 1. He also had an interception last season in Week 18, running his streak to three consecutive regular season games. Milano's was the second interception thrown by Garoppolo on Sunday, with the first coming by second-year linebacker Terrel Bernard – the first of his career. On the play, defensive tackle DaQuan Jones got good pressure to force a quick throw, which was tipped by Greg Rousseau before Bernard came down with it.

5. Some late defensive injuries are cause for concern. The Bills announced in the fourth quarter that safety Micah Hyde and defensive end Leonard Floyd were questionable to return. Given the lopsided score, neither of them did. Hyde suffered a hamstring injury, according to the team, while athletic trainers were looking at Floyd’s ankle. The Bills were able to get several backups into the game late in the fourth quarter. Hyde told reporters, “I’m great, I’m great" when asked about the injury. He said he expected to play next week.

6. Damien Harris got into the end zone. The Bills’ running back scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 5:08 left in the fourth quarter. Harris finished with 33 yards on seven carries. He also contributed in a new way. His 41-yard kickoff return in the second quarter was the first of his career.

7. Knox moves up the list. Knox caught a 2-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter off a nice play-action fake by Allen, who rolled to his left and found Knox wide open. It was Knox’s 20th career touchdown catch, which ties Jay Riemersma for second place on the team’s all-time list by tight ends.

8. Latavius Murray opened the scoring for the Bills. Murray plowed into the end zone from 4 yards out in the first quarter, tying the score, 7-7, after Tyler Bass’ extra point. Murray came into the game with eight straight seasons of at least four rushing touchdowns, which is the longest active streak in the NFL. Murray finished with six carries for 22 yards and added two catches for 9 yards against the Raiders, who drafted him in the sixth round in 2013.

8. Malcolm Koonce nearly made a big play. Koonce, a University at Buffalo product who is a third-year defensive end for the Raiders, almost came up with a blocked punt in the first quarter. Koonce drove Harris back, and Sam Martin had just enough time to get his punt off for the Bills before Harris crashed into him. Martin was slow to get up after the play, but was able to stay in the game.

9. Dane Jackson was briefly hurt. The Bills’ reserve cornerback made a tackle on a kickoff return against the Raiders’ DeAndre Carter in the first quarter. Jackson was evaluated for a head injury, but able to return to the game.

The Bills did not list any players with a designation on their final injury report. Center Mitch Morse was the only player to appear on the report during the week, but was a full participant despite a finger injury. Morse went into the sideline medical tent and missed a few plays in the third quarter. When he came out, trainers appeared to be looking at his right hand or finger, but he was able to return to the lineup. The Bills said he was sidelined by a "uniform issue."

10. The Bills stuck with the same lineup. The team made the same five players inactive for Sunday’s home as they had in Week 1 against the Jets. That meant cornerback Kaiir Elam, safety Damar Hamlin, defensive end Kingsley Jonathan and offensive linemen Germain Ifedi and Alec Anderson did not play.

Hamlin being inactive once again delayed his return to the field for a regular season game after he went into cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2.

Inactive for the Raiders were: Quarterback Aidan O'Connell, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, safety Chris Smith II, defensive end Chandler Jones, linebacker Amari Burney and defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera. Meyers was previously ruled out because of a concussion, while Jones is away from the team due to personal issues.