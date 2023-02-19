Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines sees what everyone else sees in quarterback Josh Allen from afar. Big, athletic, powerful arm.

But another of Allen's traits came into focus for Hines when he was acquired by the Bills at the trade deadline.

"I think the biggest thing about Josh people might not realize is how smart he is," Hines told Fox News Digital. "Even if you watch him go through his progressions, he goes through his progressions fast, he’s a very, very smart quarterback. I think everybody’s so enamored with his athletic and physical ability, people don’t realize that guy’s smart.

"I don’t know if there’s a guy smarter than him. He’s in that top-tier of thinkers in the league. I think that’s what makes him great because he knows when to make that throw or when to run and when not to run. That’s what I love about Josh, he’s a great leader."

Hines also was impressed with Allen's sense of humor.

"He’s real funny, too," Hines said. "So, him and (Stefon) Diggs are always joking around. He makes you feel comfortable. He makes you feel welcome."

Hines, who ran back two kickoffs for touchdowns against New England, was used sparingly on offense after the trade from Indianapolis. He had six carries for minus-3 yards and five receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown.

Hines' appearance was on behalf of the Muscular Dystrophy Association. He has served as national spokesperson since 2021. His grandmother, mother and uncle were all diagnosed with Limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, a progressive condition that leads to weakening of the arms and legs.

MDA is launching its annual Shamrocks campaign with retailers for the 41st year.