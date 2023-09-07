Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines has hired a lawyer to investigate the North Carolina jet-ski accident that caused a season-ending knee injury in July.

Lawyer Brad Sohn said his office will "hold the necessary parties accountable for ending his season and costing him potentially millions of dollars."

Hines suffered a torn knee ligament in the accident days before Bills training camp began. Hines had reconstructive surgery to repair his ACL.

In a statement, Sohn said the jet-ski operator was "travelling at potentially 40 mph," was operating recklessly and had not completed the minimum education training requirements. He said North Carolina authorities cited the operator for causing the accident. Sohn said Hines has his boating license and was going "potentially 10 mph."

"Why someone elected to rent a jet-ski to such a person and why this person chose to do so are questions my office will be looking into in the coming weeks," the statement said. "I look forward to doing everything I can to put the pieces together for Nyheim, who is a terrific person and client."

A lawsuit could potentially pursue Hines' lost earnings currently and in the future.

He agreed to a restructured deal in the offseason that has a base salary of $2.56 million for this season with a maximum of $340,000 in per-game roster bonuses.

Hines is on the non-football injury list.