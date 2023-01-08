Bills' Nyheim Hines has two kickoff return TDs in game. Here's the short list of others to do it

Bills kick returner Nyheim Hines had two returns for touchdowns Sunday against the New England Patriots. He returned the opening kickoff for 96 yards and then had 101-yard return in the third quarter.
Only 10 previous times in league history has a player had two kickoff return touchdowns in the same game.
Here is the list:
Leon Washington Seattle Sept. 26, 2010
Josh Cribbs Cleveland Dec. 20, 2009
Ted Ginn Miami Nov. 1, 2009
Andre Davis Houston Dec. 30, 2007
Devin Hester Chicago Dec. 11, 2006
People are also reading…
Chad Morton New York Jets Sept. 8, 2002
Tyrone Hughes New Orleans Oct. 23, 1994
Ron Brown LA Rams Nov. 24, 1985
Travis Williams Green Bay Nov. 12, 1967
Timmy Brown Philadelphia Nov. 6, 1966
|NAME
|DATE
|TM
|OPP
|KR TD
|KR
|KR YDS
|KR AVG
|PR
|PR YDS
|PR AVG
|PR TD
|Leon Washington
|9/26/2010
SEA
|vs
SD
|2
|4
|253
|63.3
|0
|0
|0
|Josh Cribbs
|12/20/2009
CLE
|@
KC
|2
|6
|269
|44.8
|4
|36
|9.0
|0
|Ted Ginn
|11/1/2009
MIA
|@
NYJ
|2
|6
|299
|49.8
|0
|0
|0
|Andre Davis
|12/30/2007
HOU
|vs
JAX
|2
|5
|234
|46.8
|0
|0
|0
|Devin Hester
|12/11/2006
CHI
|@
STL
|2
|4
|225
|56.3
|1
|21
|21.0
|0
|Chad Morton
|9/8/2002
NYJ
|@
BUF
|2
|6
|278
|46.3
|0
|0
|0
|Tyrone Hughes
|10/23/1994
NO
|vs
RAM
|2
|7
|304
|43.4
|3
|43
|14.3
|0
|Ron Brown
|11/24/1985
RAM
|vs
GB
|2
|2
|184
|92.0
|0
|0
|0
|Travis Williams
|11/12/1967
GB
|vs
CLE
|2
|2
|172
|86.0
|0
|0
|0
|Timmy Brown
|11/6/1966
PHI
|vs
DAL
|2
|5
|247
|49.4
|0
|0
|0