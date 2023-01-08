 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills' Nyheim Hines has two kickoff return TDs in game. Here's the short list of others to do it

  Updated
  • 0
Bills Patriots

Buffalo Bills player Nyheim Hines returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills kick returner Nyheim Hines had two returns for touchdowns Sunday against the New England Patriots. He returned the opening kickoff for 96 yards and then had 101-yard return in the third quarter. 

Only 10 previous times in league history has a player had two kickoff return touchdowns in the same game. 

Here is the list:  

Leon Washington  Seattle             Sept. 26, 2010  

Josh Cribbs        Cleveland           Dec. 20, 2009

Ted Ginn             Miami               Nov. 1, 2009

Andre Davis       Houston             Dec. 30, 2007

Devin Hester      Chicago              Dec. 11, 2006

Chad Morton     New York Jets      Sept. 8, 2002

Tyrone Hughes  New Orleans        Oct. 23, 1994

Ron Brown         LA Rams            Nov. 24, 1985

Travis Williams  Green Bay           Nov. 12, 1967

Timmy Brown    Philadelphia        Nov. 6, 1966      

 NAMEDATETM OPPKR TDKRKR YDSKR AVGPRPR YDSPR AVGPR TD
Leon WashingtonLeon Washington9/26/2010
SEASEA
vs
SDSD
2425363.300 0
               Josh CribbsJosh Cribbs12/20/2009
CLECLE
@
KCKC
2626944.84369.00
Ted GinnTed Ginn11/1/2009
MIAMIA
@
NYJNYJ
2629949.800 0
Andre DavisAndre Davis12/30/2007
HOUHOU
vs
JAXJAX
2523446.800 0
Devin HesterDevin Hester12/11/2006
CHICHI
@
STLSTL
2422556.312121.00
Chad MortonChad Morton9/8/2002
NYJNYJ
@
BUFBUF
2627846.300 0
Tyrone HughesTyrone Hughes10/23/1994
NONO
vs
RAMRAM
2730443.434314.30
Ron BrownRon Brown11/24/1985
RAMRAM
vs
GBGB
2218492.000 0
Travis WilliamsTravis Williams11/12/1967
GBGB
vs
CLECLE
2217286.000 0
Timmy BrownTimmy Brown11/6/1966
PHIPHI
vs
DALDAL
2524749.400 0
0 Comments

Tags

