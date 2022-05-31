Bills Notebook: With Josh Allen away, Case Keenum gets in extra practice reps

The Buffalo Bills got a look Tuesday at something they hope not to see much of during the 2022 season.

With star quarterback Josh Allen away from the team as he gets ready for Wednesday’s charity golf outing, Case Keenum and Matt Barkley split reps during the team’s practice at One Bills Drive. The workout was conducted at about half speed on a steamy day in Orchard Park.

Keenum, who was acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Browns earlier this offseason, is the favorite to be Allen’s backup when the regular season begins.

“A pro's pro. Great guy, immediately merged in the locker room,” center Mitch Morse said of Keenum. “Got a great personality. Clocked in a lot of good games. Has played a lot of football. Has rapport with some guys already. He's just a ballplayer, and a fun guy at that, so we get to marry those two together and it's been really fun.”

A big part of the job for any backup quarterback is to fit into the locker room. It’s clear that Keenum and Barkley have done that well.

“It's a very good vibe in there,” Allen said last week.

Allen was absent as he prepares to partner with Patrick Mahomes to take on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers in the “The Match,” a 12-hole golf exhibition that will take place Wednesday in Las Vegas.

The list of those not practicing Tuesday during the voluntary session included wide receiver Stefon Diggs, tight end Dawson Knox, offensive linemen Spencer Brown, Cody Ford and Ike Boettger, defensive tackle Ed Oliver, linebacker Andre Smith, cornerback Tre’Davious White and safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde. Rookie receiver Khalil Shakir worked out on the sideline with trainers. Knox, Brown, Boettger and White are known to be recovering from injuries.

Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones and left guard Rodger Saffold participated after being absent last week.

“It's just a guy who's clocked in a bunch of hours on the field, 100 and something games under his belt starting,” Morse said of lining up next to Saffold, who turns 34 next week and has made 157 career starts. "The guy’s seen pretty much everything. An old CBA guy, so those are like a diamond a dozen nowadays. So, when you get a guy like that, you pick his brain. He's very forthcoming and very generous with knowledge and information. He's not afraid to tell you what he thinks in the best way possible, and that's what we need. There's always good dialogue from what he likes from the center, how he's going to help me out and it's just really exciting to be a part of.”

Some other observations from Tuesday:

– Matt Araiza showed what all the hype is about. The Bills’ rookie punter, drafted in the sixth round out of San Diego State, unleashed an absolute bomb during Tuesday’s practice. The ball traveled nearly 80 yards, leaving return man Malik Williams to simply watch as it sailed way over his head. The “Punt God” nickname certainly applied. It’s also worth noting, though, that when kicker Tyler Bass worked on field goals near the end of practice, it was incumbent punter Matt Haack who took care of the holding duties.

– It’s much too early to be overly worried, but second-year receiver Marquez Stevenson had at least a couple drops during Tuesday’s practice. In what is expected to be a tight battle for a roster spot at that position, Stevenson will surely want to put those concerns to rest as soon as possible.

– Former Panthers All-Pro linebacker Luke Kuechly was in attendance for practice, as he has been previously on occasion.

