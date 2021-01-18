Bills Notebook: Why Isaiah Mckenzie was an unsung hero in win over Ravens

...

The Bills benefitted from something they almost certainly couldn't have planned for: Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, the most accurate kicker in NFL history, missing a pair of field goals. Tucker hit the left upright from 41 yards and doinked one off the right upright from 46 yards.

"On the field, the wind was definitely swirling around. It was pretty consistent, and then you would get a sudden gust that made it quite difficult to kick a ball," Tucker told Baltimore reporters Sunday. "I think it was quite apparent that it was difficult to get a ball to go where you wanted it to go – kicking or throwing the ball. Any time you're putting the ball up in the air and subjecting it to the wind when it's that significant, it's simply just going to have an effect. Sometimes, you don't know what that effect will be."

Bills kicker Tyler Bass had his own issues, missing a 43-yard field goal wide right and a 44-yarder wide left.

Analysis: Bills' defense turned up the heat, Ravens didn't The Buffalo Bills’ victory over the Baltimore Ravens was a tale of fear and no fear, writes Mark Gaughan.