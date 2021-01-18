Bills Notebook: Why Isaiah Mckenzie was an unsung hero in win over Ravens

The Buffalo Bills used their "Human Joystick" for a cheat code in their preparations for the Baltimore Ravens.
Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie worked as the scout team quarterback during practice leading up to the game, with his speed and elusiveness providing the Bills' defense a taste of what would come in trying to defend Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
"I think that gave us an excellent look," Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes said after his team's 17-3 win Saturday night. "Somebody with the right amount of speed, because he’s probably just as fast, if not faster than Lamar. He’s quick. Throughout the week of practice it allowed us to really gauge our sights on how fast this quarterback will be and what he can do with his arm. I think Isaiah did a fantastic job of doing what he does best, just being fast, quick and agile, and allowing us to get that speed. I think that helped tonight."
McKenzie also served as the scout team quarterback before the Bills played Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10. Bills coach Sean McDermott explained the benefits of such a move before that game.
"I would just say it certainly helps to get ourselves acclimated to that type of speed and quickness," McDermott said.
Facing an old-school rushing attack, the Buffalo Bills used an old-school defense Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens.
The Bills limited Jackson to 34 yards on nine carries before he left the game with a concussion suffered on the final play of the third quarter. It was his lowest rushing total since he gained just 3 yards on two carries in a game against the Bears in October.
...
The Bills benefitted from something they almost certainly couldn't have planned for: Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, the most accurate kicker in NFL history, missing a pair of field goals. Tucker hit the left upright from 41 yards and doinked one off the right upright from 46 yards.
"On the field, the wind was definitely swirling around. It was pretty consistent, and then you would get a sudden gust that made it quite difficult to kick a ball," Tucker told Baltimore reporters Sunday. "I think it was quite apparent that it was difficult to get a ball to go where you wanted it to go – kicking or throwing the ball. Any time you're putting the ball up in the air and subjecting it to the wind when it's that significant, it's simply just going to have an effect. Sometimes, you don't know what that effect will be."
Bills kicker Tyler Bass had his own issues, missing a 43-yard field goal wide right and a 44-yarder wide left.
The Buffalo Bills’ victory over the Baltimore Ravens was a tale of fear and no fear, writes Mark Gaughan.
"You just have to try to crush the ball and hope it works out for you," Tucker said of the conditions, which featured sustained winds of 15-20 mph and gusts on top of that. "I frankly wouldn't have changed anything technically that I did on both of those field-goal attempts," Tucker said. "But that doesn't make me feel any better about not putting those points on the board early in the game and certainly not any better about failing to win the football game."
...
Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey created a stir last week when he asked on Twitter "Does Buffalo wings have anything to do with Buffalo, NY?"
Does Buffalo wings have anything to do with Buffalo, NY?— Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) January 15, 2021
As you might imagine, Bills fans quickly pointed out that, yes, it does.
The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs advanced to the AFC Championship Game and a date with the Buffalo Bills with a 22-17 victory Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.
Humphrey, though, took it in stride. He also had plenty of nice things to say about the Bills on Sunday, telling Baltimore reporters that the Bills are a classy organization that seems to do things the right way.
"I'm rooting for them for sure to win it all," he said.
...
Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier completed an interview with the Houston Texans for their head-coaching vacancy on Sunday, according to multiple reports. Frazier is a "serious candidate" for the job, according to a report Saturday from NFL Network. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has also interviewed with the New York Jets and Los Angeles Chargers for their head-coaching vacancies. The Jets have since hired former 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.