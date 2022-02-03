Bills Notebook: Trevon Diggs gets the best of his older brother, Stefon, at Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

Stefon Diggs brought some Buffalo flavor to the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown on Thursday.

The Bills’ wide receiver competed in the “best catch” portion of the made-for-TV event. The format was reminiscent of the NBA’s Slam Dunk Contest, with Diggs one of two representatives for the AFC, joined by Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill. They went up against Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson and Diggs’ little brother, Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs.

In the first round, Stefon Diggs spray painted a red line representative of a sideline. He then made a one-handed grab, but the three judges – former NFL receivers David Tyree and Santonio Holmes and actor Anthony Mackie – weren’t all that impressed, giving Diggs an average score of 86.7.

“I gave him a high score simply because when you’re running toward the sideline and you have to stop and concentrate on getting two feet, by far that was one of the most impressive catches I’ve seen on the sideline,” said Holmes, who gave him the high score of the three judges, with a 97.

Trevon Diggs led after the first round, making a one-handed catch between his legs for an average score of 98.7.