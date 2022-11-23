 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills Notebook: Tremaine Edmunds, Greg Rousseau won't play vs. Lions; Mitch Morse listed as questionable

  • Updated
Bills Browns pregame

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds wears a Leslie Frazier shirt as he warms up on the field before the Bills game Sunday against the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field in Detroit.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
A quick turnaround for Week 12 could leave the Buffalo Bills without their starting center against the Detroit Lions. 

Mitch Morse was listed as questionable on the team's final injury report ahead of Thursday's game. Morse did not practice all week because of an ankle injury suffered Sunday in the win over the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field.

If Morse can't play, the Bills could move guard Ryan Bates to center. 

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin) and defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle) were officially declared out. Defensive end A.J. Epenesa is listed as doubtful after he suffered an ankle injury against the Browns that limited him to just six defensive snaps. None of those players were able to practice in any capacity during the shortened week.

Edmunds, who is also dealing with a heel injury, did not play Sunday against Cleveland. Rousseau will miss his third straight game after being hurt against the Jets in Week 10.

The Bills held a walk-through practice Wednesday before departing for Detroit. Quarterback Josh Allen was again listed as limited in practice with an elbow injury, but does not have a game designation. 

All other Bills players were listed as full practice participants. 

A decision has not been made on whether cornerback Tre'Davious White will make his season debut after tearing a knee ligament last Thanksgiving. White does not have a designation on the final injury report.

Bills linebacker Matt Milano was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday for his performance in the victory against the Browns.

Milano had 12 tackles, with eight solo and three for loss and a fumble recovery. The fumble recovery came in the second quarter when the Bills were trailing 10-3. He also sacked Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Milano became the first player in the league to have 10-plus tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and fumble recovery in the same game since former Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier in 2015.

It's the second time in his career that Milano has won the defensive player of the week award. The other was in Week 3 in 2018 against Minnesota, also known as the first Allen "hurdle game."

The Bills elevated defensive end Mike Love and wide receiver Tanner Gentry to the active roster from the practice squad Wednesday. Gentry, who was called up last week against the Browns, played seven offensive snaps. He's still looking for his first reception as a member of the Bills.

Love has played four games with the Bills in his career, although the last one came in 2020. With A.J. Epenesa unlikely to play with an ankle injury and Greg Rousseau already declared out because of an ankle injury of his own, it's a good bet Love will be active against the Lions.

The Lions declared No. 1 cornerback Jeff Okudah out Wednesday because of a concussion suffered in Week 11 against the Giants. Detroit will also be wihtout both of its starting guards, Evan Brown and Jonah Jackson. Brown is out with an ankle injury, while Jackson has a concussion. Defensive ends Josh Paschal (knee) and Charles Harris (groin) are also out for the Lions. Wide receiver Josh Reynolds (back) is questionable.

News Sports Reporter

I started at The Buffalo News in 2009, and have previously been honored as one of the top 10 beat writers in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors for my coverage of the Bills. I live in Amherst with my wife, Melissa, and son, Elliott.

