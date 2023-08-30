Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs already knows he'll have a little extra on his uniform this season.

"This is my fourth year with the Buffalo Bills, and this is my third star I got," Diggs told The Buffalo News after practice Wednesday. "I got named a captain again. So, it means a lot to me."

The Bills announced the rest of the captains later Wednesday: Quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Gabe Davis, center Mitch Morse, linebacker Von Miller, safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde, and linebacker and special teams ace Tyler Matakevich.

When Diggs was named a captain in 2021, his second season with the Bills, it was the first time in his life he earned that honor. Even dating back to high school, he had sometimes been a weekly captain, but never a captain of a team for an entire season. Ahead of 2021, Diggs became more intentional about being a leader.

Even if the star on his uniform this year is somewhat expected, the significance hasn't faded.

"It means more now," Diggs said. "When it first happens, it's like you're wide-eyed and bushy-tailed, like, 'Damn, my teammates admire my work ethic and respect me.'

"And now at this point, building off that, it's like I'm earning that respect each and every year, to be a leader and be somebody that they can count on for leadership. And that's on and off the field, as far as how you lead by example."

Diggs believes that example comes in a few ways. Some of it is taking care of himself off the field and being consistent. Some is making plays.

"I wanted to do everything right," Diggs said. "And be a baller."

Ferguson, Ifedi added

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane has some new faces in the building.

“We signed a new long snapper: Reid Ferguson,” Beane joked. “It was a tough negotiation, but Reid did agree to come back.”

Ferguson, who originally joined the Bills in 2016 and is their longest-tenured player, was cut Tuesday as part of roster gymnastics. After a long (expected) 24 hours, Ferguson is back with the Bills.

The Bills also signed tackle Germain Ifedi. A first-round pick by Seattle in 2016, Ifedi, 29, has started 83 of his 102 games for the Seahawks, Chicago and Atlanta. He spent the preseason with Detroit.

“He's just a big man (6-foot-5, 344 pounds). He's long,” Beane said of Ifedi. “And the thing that I saw is if he got beat, it wasn't an immediate loss. It was a fight to the third or fourth second of the play versus, 'Oh, the guy swiped his hands and just got right to the quarterback and got on him.' So, he's got some versatility. I would say his position one is right tackle, but he can go over there and play left.”

Spector, Shorter to IR

Bills linebacker Baylon Spector’s only defensive snap against Chicago last week will be his last play until October. Spector (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve and will miss a minimum of the first four games. The Bills also placed rookie wide receiver Justin Shorter (hamstring) on injured reserve

Meanwhile, left guard Connor McGovern (knee) and middle linebacker Terrel Bernard (hamstring) both were participating in the open portion of practice on Wednesday. McGovern wore a brace on his right knee, which he injured during practice last week.

“Nothing major,” Beane said of McGovern. “He practiced today, and I think everything went fine.”

Practice squad

The Bills announced 14 players for the 16 maximum practice squad spots. They intend to add former Houston linebacker Christian Kirksey once he passes a physical and a quarterback by Thursday to replace Matt Barkley (right elbow).

Kirksey, who turns 31 on Thursday, was third on the Texans with 124 tackles in 17 games last season.

The 14 players whom the team announced all spent training camp with the Bills and were cut this week:

Wide receivers Andy Isabella, Marcell Ateman, Tyrell Shavers and Bryan Thompson, tight end Joel Wilson, defensive end Kameron Cline, cornerbacks Kyron Brown and Ja'Marcus Ingram, defensive tackles Eli Ankou, DJ Dale and Kendal Vickers, running back Ty Johnson and offensive linemen Richard Gouraige, Kevin Jarvis, and Greg Mancz.

The Bills had three players claimed on waivers: Seventh-round picks Alex Austin (defensive back) and Nick Broeker (offensive lineman) by the Texans, and safety Zayne Anderson by the Packers.