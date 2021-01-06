Bills notebook: Stefon Diggs doesn't practice, but says he's good to face Colts

Stefon Diggs did not practice Wednesday because of an oblique injury.
Don’t panic, though, Bills fans.
The team’s star receiver left little doubt he’ll be ready to face the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday in an AFC wild-card game at Bills Stadium.
"I’m cool. No major issues," Diggs said. "Don’t believe everything you read. I’m just messing. I’m all right though, big guy. Thanks for asking."
Bills coach Sean McDermott said before practice that Diggs’ injury is "just something that's come up,” although he wasn’t sure if it occurred in the regular season finale against the Dolphins.
“It’s only been around for a little while,” Diggs said. “But I’m all right. I’ll be fine.”
At the time of his session with reporters, McDermott said he did not know if Diggs, Cole Beasley or Isaiah McKenzie would practice Wednesday. Beasley and Diggs ultimately did not practice, while McKenzie was limited.
Beasley did not play against the Dolphins because of a knee injury suffered against New England in Week 16 and did not take part in the team’s walk-through Tuesday. Diggs and McKenzie (knee) were listed as limited for the walk-through.
Rookie tight end Reggie Gilliam (knee/hamstring) and guard Jon Feliciano (knee) were full participants Wednesday.
Colts cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (concussion) did not practice Wednesday for the Colts. The same is true for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (ankle), but he’s expected to be ready to play Saturday. Offensive tackle Will Holden (ankle) also did not practice for Indianapolis. Running back Jonathan Taylor (shoulder) was limited, but is expected to be ready to face the Bills.
• • •
The Bills activated running back T.J. Yeldon off the NFL’s reserve/Covid-19 list Wednesday. That means the team does not currently have any players on that list.
"We continue to talk about it, continue to educate ourselves on more and more things that we could be doing and trying to implement here within being realistic about it,” McDermott said Monday. “We're all human and trying to do a job and do it at a high level, and yet, you know, live at the same time. That's what I could say. I just continue to ask our staff and our players to edit their habits in a good way to making sure that they're being as safe as they possibly can.”
• • •
Bills Assistant General Manager Joe Schoen is reportedly drawing interest from a pair of NFC South teams. The Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday that Schoen has interviewed for their general manager vacancy. On Wednesday, CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported that the Atlanta Falcons also plan to interview Schoen for their GM opening.
• • •
Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni, a Jamestown native and Southwestern High School graduate, is in his third season as offensive chief under Frank Reich. Sirianni, 39, is in his 12th season in the NFL. The Colts’ offense ranked eighth in yards this season, up from 16th in 2019. But that showing last year was pretty good, considering the Colts’ franchise quarterback, Andrew Luck, retired unexpectedly 15 days before the start of the regular season. The Colts ranked 11th in yards in Sirianni’s first year, 2018.
Sirianni is part of one of Western New York’s greatest football families. The athletic complex at Southwestern is named after his father, Nick, who coached sports there for 45 years. His brother Mike has been coach at Division III power Washington & Jefferson since 2003. He has a record of 156-36. His brother Jay coached Southwestern to state titles in 2008 and 2009.
Sirianni was throwing bouquets the Bills’ way on Wednesday.
“It’s no secret why they’ve won 13 games,” he said. “I just think it’s pretty typical of a Leslie Frazier and Sean McDermott defense to be fundamentally sound, assignment sound, well coached.”
News Sports Reporter Mark Gaughan contributed to this report.