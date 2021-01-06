Bills notebook: Stefon Diggs doesn't practice, but says he's good to face Colts

Colts cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (concussion) did not practice Wednesday for the Colts. The same is true for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (ankle), but he’s expected to be ready to play Saturday. Offensive tackle Will Holden (ankle) also did not practice for Indianapolis. Running back Jonathan Taylor (shoulder) was limited, but is expected to be ready to face the Bills.

"We continue to talk about it, continue to educate ourselves on more and more things that we could be doing and trying to implement here within being realistic about it,” McDermott said Monday. “We're all human and trying to do a job and do it at a high level, and yet, you know, live at the same time. That's what I could say. I just continue to ask our staff and our players to edit their habits in a good way to making sure that they're being as safe as they possibly can.”