Bills Notebook: Rookie minicamp has a 'first day of school' feel

Sean McDermott did his best not to make too much of the first practice of rookie minicamp Friday for the Buffalo Bills.

“I told them this morning, no one's going to make the team based off of this practice alone,” McDermott, the Bills’ sixth-year head coach, said. “So let's just get out there, know where you're supposed to be, when you're supposed to be there. Put one foot in front of the other and let's just crawl before we walk and kind of get the boulders of what this system is supposed to look like, and what their job is in the system.”

Bills sign 2022 draft class and nine undrafted free agents ahead of rookie minicamp On Friday, the team announced it had officially signed all eight of its 2022 draft picks, led by cornerback Kaiir Elam, who was chosen in the first round.

A total of 40 drafted rookies, undrafted free-agents, first-year veterans and tryout players practiced on the grass fields outside the Bills’ fieldhouse on a glorious May afternoon, with temperatures in the 80s.

With so many new faces around the building, Friday very much had the feel of the first day of school. That was even true for the head coach.

“I think, just like anyone, it's getting a feel for who they are as people, getting a feel for what they can do at this level,” he said. “What's going to happen out there today is not at this level. But it is a start, and everyone needs a first step in the positive direction.”

Game-by-game predictions: Bills face tough starting stretch with prime time opener vs. Rams The game, which kicks off at 8:20 p.m. Sept. 8, will take place in Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium and air on NBC. It's a homecoming for Bills defensive end Von Miller, who last year was a member of the Rams' Super Bowl championship team.

Most of the players on the field Friday have spend the past few months training for their pro days and/or the NFL scouting combine. Those specific drills don’t always relate to what they were asked to do Friday.

“So we made it a point as coaches to, after the draft was over, make sure that in the last two weeks, these players are putting themselves through football drills, even the rest in between, you know, kind of simulating a huddle, back out, and going through another drill, another rep,” McDermott said. “A lot of guys pull (muscles) in camps because of that, and then they miss the entire spring. … One of the goals is to just get through the camp healthy so that we can really start to get the guys in our stream, in our current, our flow, get them more in shape and get them acclimated with the system, and they continue to grow from there.”

…

With their draft picks and class of undrafted free agents signed, the Bills currently have 84 players on their roster. Teams are permitted 90 players on their offseason roster, but McDermott made it sound as though there would be no rush to get to the limit.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“There are spots open, and I think that's healthy right now,” he said. “There's no rush in filling all those spots. We don't need Sean McDermotts out there trying to make this roster. I mean, we need better athletes than that. So, Brandon (Beane) has taken his time and our personnel staff to find the right pieces. It's the right number of guys, as opposed to just having that max number right now. We'll fill it when we feel like the time is right or the players that we're looking for show up and it works out for both parties.”

…

Analysis: Bills' schedule is tougher, but still not among the toughest Based on the latest over-under win totals for each team set by Las Vegas oddsmakers, the Bills will face the 17th toughest schedule in 2022. The over-under win total for the Bills is 11.5 games.

Vonte Davis is back with the Bills. No, not that one.

The Bills have Utah safety Vonte Davis in this weekend for a tryout at minicamp. That’s not the same Vontae Davis who famously retired at halftime of a 2018 game – notice the different spellings on their first name – although they do both wear No. 22. As you might imagine, that led to plenty of “did he get at a water break?” jokes on Twitter.

…

Other items of note from McDermott:

• The Bills do not plan to conduct joint practices with the Panthers ahead of their preseason game in Carolina in August.

• Cornerback Tre’Davious White continues to rehab at One Bills Drive as he recovers from surgery to repair a torn ACL.

Photos: Buffalo Bills rookie minicamp The Buffalo Bill held rookie minicamp Friday in Orchard Park.

“He’s working hard, and he comes in here every day,” McDermott said. “He’s one of the first in and one of the last to leave. We’re the last to leave. It’s incredible to watch him.”

• McDermott called the news of former Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes signing with the Texans “bittersweet.”

“When you see a player as tenured as Jerry was in this organization, and the blood, sweat, tears, commitment, dedication, and that sacrifice that his family made and he made, as well, it's bittersweet,” he said. “You're happy that a player like that can finish his career on his terms and in his backyard. … I'm happy for him and his family, but we'll miss him.”

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.