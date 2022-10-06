Bills notebook: Reunion with Mitch Trubisky takes a new look; Tremaine Edmunds still out of practice

Barring an injury, the Buffalo Bills' reunion with Mitch Trubisky will take place before or after Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Trubisky, who spent last year as Josh Allen's backup with the Bills, signed a two-year contract with the Steelers in the offseason. He won the starting job and was named a captain coming out of training camp, but after a slow start to the season, Trubisky was benched last week in favor of rookie Kenny Pickett, who will make his first career start Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

Nevertheless, Trubisky does have a good deal of knowledge of the Bills' defensive scheme -- a fact coach Sean McDermott is aware of.

"We have a lot of respect for Mitch," McDermott said. "We’re better because Mitch was a Buffalo Bill last year. He's a great person, great teammate, was a great teammate, and we want the best for him."

On a conference call with the Buffalo media, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Trubisky's experience in Buffalo was "irrelevant" to his decision in regards to starting Pickett.

"We made the decision that we made and we're full steam ahead," Tomlin said. "I don't spend a lot of time pondering decisions not made and looking in the rearview. It's just too little time, and too many challenges in terms of making the decisions that we've made correct ones.

Like McDermott, however, Tomlin spoke highly of Trubisky.

"Man, he's a heck of a guy. He's an unbelievable professional and a hard worker," he said. "I'd imagine those are the same things that he displayed in Buffalo that endeared him to those guys up there in a short period of time that he was there as well."

It will also be a homecoming of sorts for Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace, who made 52 starts for the Bills from 2018-21.

"I just love Levi Wallace. I always have," Tomlin said. "It goes back to his time in Tuscaloosa (at the University of Alabama). I just got so much respect for that program. For a guy to ascend within that program the way that he did among all the other quality players and and just continue to carve out a niche for himself in this thing, I've always been attracted not only to his talents, but his intangible qualities. He's been awesome for us and we expect him to continue to be."

Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier is looking forward to catching up with Wallace.

"He's one of my favorites," Frazier said. "I'm sure everybody on defense, one of their favorites. You know, he's a guy who made a lot of plays for us. We had a lot of success with him playing for us. He's just a great guy and was a tremendous player for us. So it's going to be with mixed emotions to see him wearing another uniform. I look forward to seeing him and getting the chance to say hello, just high-fiving. Obviously we want our guys to do well, but look forward to seeing him. A lot of respect for Levi. He was outstanding for us."

Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), safety Jordan Poyer (ribs) and tight end Dawson Knox (ribs) were among the players who did not participate in Thursday's practice. They were joined by rookie cornerback Christian Benford (hand) and wide receivers Jake Kumerow (ankle) and Jamison Crowder (ankle).

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who is in the concussion protocol, returned to practice in a limited capacity in a red, non-contact jersey. Also limited in practice were defensive tackles Ed Oliver (ankle) and Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and offensive lineman Justin Murray (foot).

Center Mitch Morse, who has been limited with an elbow injury, was upgraded to a full participant.