The required batting average on special teams in the NFL is 1.000.

Unfortunately for the Buffalo Bills, they struck out at the wrong time Monday against the New York Jets. Specifically, the team’s punt return unit was burned for a 65-yard, walkoff touchdown by Jets receiver Xavier Gipson. It begs the question, how did it happen?

Special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley attempted to explain Thursday.

“I think it starts with me, No. 1,” he said. “My job is – without getting into scheme and that kind of stuff – ‘is the scheme most helpful to the guys? Is the technique most helpful to the guys? Am I teaching the right thing to the guys?’

“Based on the result, I’ve got to do a better job of making sure that all 11 guys are comfortable. It starts and ends with that, because that’s 11 guys that I have no doubt are spilling their guts for the Buffalo Bills. … Obviously, that didn’t happen on that play.”

Sam Martin’s punt had a recorded hang time of just 3.77 seconds, according to charting by The Buffalo News, and was to the middle of the field, which is not ideal. Smiley said the team’s punt coverage unit had a productive meeting in the days after the game, breaking down the play in an effort to see what can be learned from it. That’s all that can be done at this point.

“We don’t have a time machine,” he said. “I can’t say I would have tweaked this and this because of the result. I just know I have to holistically make sure I’m taking care of those guys and setting them up for success as best as possible so we don’t end up in that result again.”

The punt return ruined what had been an otherwise good night for the special teams, including a 50-yard field goal by Tyler Bass that got the game to overtime.

“Those guys know, which makes it very tough, they don’t get a ton of plays,” Smiley said. “We had three punts and two of them, 11 guys did a great job. One of them, we didn’t get the result we wanted. Well, two were good, one was bad. No way. I mean, you’ve got to shoot 100 on special teams.”

While Smiley was understandably not looking to hand out blame, one of the team’s captains took some anyway.

“It all starts with the snap. I’m not sure on the TV copy it showed the beginning part of the play, but I did throw (punter) Sam (Martin) a low snap,” Reid Ferguson said. “I’d like to take blame from the get-go, just giving him a better ball.”

Ferguson’s special teams coordinator at LSU, Thomas McGaughey, was the first to tell him the requirement of a perfect batting average. That’s something he has accomplished in his six previous seasons.

“That’s what I strive for and I hold myself to an extremely high standard,” he said. “I let one snap get away from me and it didn’t turn out the way we wanted. I’m going to take the blame for it as much as Sam probably wouldn’t want me to. I’m going to take the blame for him because I start the play every time we’re out there. I’d like that one back, for sure.”

Ferguson said he’s glad it’s a short week of preparation for Sunday’s home opener against the Raiders.

“You learn from it. It hurts. It burns,” he said. “We’re going to see them again, but it’s time to move on, move past it, and we had a good practice today. Unfortunately, that one play didn’t go our way. That’s the nature of the business. You try to limit those mistakes as much as you can. It came up all at once and it cost us the game. That’s unfortunately the way it happened, but we’re looking forward to the home opener and bouncing back and showing what we’re made of on Sunday.”

Injury report

The Bills’ injury report continued to be quite short Thursday. Center Mitch Morse was the only player listed. He was a full practice participant despite dealing with a finger injury.