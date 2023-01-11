Bills Notebook: Nyheim Hines wins weekly special teams award, injury reports look far different

From the “no surprise” department comes this: Buffalo Bills kick returner Nyheim Hines was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week on Wednesday.

Returning not one, but two kickoffs for touchdowns in a single game – which Hines did Sunday against the New England Patriots – will give you a pretty good chance at that award.

“I was thinking about it, that was probably one of the best days of my life,” Hines said Wednesday. “Not only for me, but hopefully just for this community. Having the opportunity just to bring some joy after two bad snowstorms, Damar Hamlin’s incident that happened. Just being part of a history and something that's way bigger than just the game of football has been so important to me. I'm so happy for this reward, but just know that myself and the other 10 guys who were out on field, we're splitting this equally. I just did my 1/11th on the job.”

With the playoffs approaching, special teams could prove to be a big advantage for the Bills, especially if the return unit keeps it up.

“Last week, we woke a lot of people up, but I think since I've been here, we've done a great job of saving field position,” Hines said. “Really, for us, a score is icing on the cake, but we're trying to change field position every game. ... We know we can use (special teams) as a weapon. We know how important field position is, and that's our No. 1 goal is to maintain or make it better for our offense.”

This is the second time Hines has won the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award, having previously won it in Week 16 of the 2019 season. He’s the first Bill to win the award since kicker Stephen Hauschka in Week 10 of the 2018 season. Hines became the first player with two kickoff returns for touchdowns in the same game since the Seahawks’ Leon Washington did it in Week 3 of the 2010 season against the San Diego Chargers. Hines is the only player in NFL history to have games with two punt-return touchdowns and two kickoff-return touchdowns.

Injury update

The Bills and Dolphins had two drastically different injury reports Wednesday.

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) and safety Jordan Poyer (knee) missed practice for the Bills as they continue to manage their respective injuries. The only other member of the team not to practice was guard Rodger Saffold, who received a veteran rest day. Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie was limited because of a hamstring injury, while quarterback Josh Allen (right elbow) and safety Cam Lewis (forearm) were full participants.

Mark Gaughan: For battle-tested Bills, failure is not an option vs. banged-up Dolphins "The Bills will be playing their seventh playoff game in the last four years. Las Vegas bumped up the spread to 13.5 points in favor of Buffalo on Wednesday afternoon. If the Bills lose at home to the Dolphins, Buffalo’s season will be a failure. Period," Mark Gaughan writes.

Miami is dealing with a much tougher injury situation.

The Dolphins had eight players who did not practice Wednesday, including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has already been ruled out for the game because of a concussion. The following Dolphins’ starters also missed practice: left tackle Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee/hip), left guard Liam Eichenberg (hand), defensive end Bradley Chubb (ankle/hand) and running back Raheem Mostert (thumb). Also missing practice for Miami were offensive tackles Kendall Lamm (ankle) and Brandon Shell (knee/ankle).

Another six Miami players were limited in practice, including backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater because of a finger injury.

Honor for Allen

Allen won the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week on Wednesday after throwing for 254 yards, three touchdowns and a passer rating of 106.1 in the 35-23 win over the Patriots. It was the second time this season Allen has won that award. FedEx will make a $2,000 donation in Allen’s name to a historically Black College or University, to be applied toward needs-based scholarships to deserving students.