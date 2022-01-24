Bills Notebook: NFL's overtime rules fall under the spotlight after classic playoff game

The flip of a coin went a long way toward ending the Buffalo Bills’ playoff run.
When quarterback Josh Allen incorrectly called “tails,” before the start of overtime Sunday night, it gave the host Kansas City Chiefs possession. The Bills’ offense, which was scintillating in the fourth quarter of the AFC divisional playoff game, would never see the field at Arrowhead Stadium again, as the Chiefs went on a 75-yard touchdown drive to come away with a 42-36 victory, breaking the hearts of Bills fans near and far.
Despite heat in his passing pocket, Mahomes made play after play – with his arm and his legs - in the Kansas City Chiefs' 42-36 overtime victory.
The loss reignited a debate about the fairness of the NFL’s postseason overtime rule, which was instituted in 2012. To recap: A coin toss is held at the start of overtime, which consists of 15-minute periods until there is a winner. The winning team of the coin toss almost always takes the ball, because if it does so and scores a touchdown on the opening drive, it’s game over.
The game also can end on a safety on the first possession, but if the offense manages only a field goal or does not score, the game continues. If the team that receives the opening kickoff makes a field goal and the opposing team does the same on its ensuing possession, the game continues in a sudden-death format.
Given the way the end of regulation played out between two heavyweights Sunday night, everybody would have loved to see the Bills get the ball again with a chance to extend the game with a touchdown. Instead, they were back in Orchard Park on Monday to clean out their lockers.
It was déjà vu for the Bills, with their season ending on the same Arrowhead Stadium field that it did in the AFC championship game almost exactly a year earlier.
“It's a feeling of horrible, if that's even a feeling,” Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins said. “It's just horrible. It's just like, ‘How could the game come down to one possession?’ If they score, the game is over. If they kick a field goal, the game is not over and we get a chance. It's just weird.”
Dawkins’ idea for overtime was as follows:
“I would put a certain amount of time on the clock and I would give each team two timeouts. … Just let teams duke it out. It shouldn't be a race, like, the first guy to touch that wall wins. Like, come on now. It is what it is, but that's what we're dealt with now. So, I don't want to make an excuse for it. But, hopefully, it'll change.”
Even Chiefs coach Andy Reid, whose team benefited greatly from the current rule Sunday, agreed a change should be considered.
“That, I’m sure, is something they’re going to look at again, too,” Reid said of the league’s competition committee. “I wouldn’t be opposed to it – it’s a hard thing. It was great for us last night, but is it great for the game, which is the most important thing we should all be looking out for? To make things equal, it probably needs to be able to hit both offenses, both defenses.”
In 11 games that have gone to overtime under the current system, the team that gets the ball first has won 10 times – including seven opening-drive touchdowns, meaning the other team never got the ball.
The disparity is not as pronounced in the regular season, when teams that get the ball first are 86-65-10 in overtime games since 2012, with 34 opening-drive touchdowns, according to NFL Research. Nevertheless, the fairness of overtime is in question after another chapter of a classic game was prevented from potentially being written.
“It is what it is. If you go back a few years ago, the Chiefs lost on a very similar situation to the Patriots, and I think the next year those Chiefs went on to win the Super Bowl, so in that aspect, there's light at the end of the tunnel,” Allen said. “I'm not one to try to change rules or complain about the rules. They are what they are. So, yeah.”
Interestingly enough, Kansas City proposed a rule change in 2019 that would force both teams to have at least one possession in overtime, but it did not proceed to a vote. That very well may have helped them Sunday, although there’s no guarantee the Bills would have come back to score a touchdown.
“Obviously, you want to have a chance if you don't get a chance to get the ball, but that's been the rule for a long time,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said Monday during an appearance on 610 Sports Radio in Kansas City. “They've actually adjusted to make it where you have to at least score a touchdown. It's a team game. You have to be able to get a stop on defense, and do stuff like that as well. It's not about the offense every single time. It's a full team game. You know what the rules are going into the season. You know if you get into an overtime situation, you have to get that stop in order to give your offense a chance. We got the ball first and we went down there and scored a touchdown."
The Kansas City Chiefs’ team speed was the biggest factor from start to finish – and especially at the finish – in the Buffalo Bills’ 42-36 overtime loss in the AFC divisional playoff game.
…
The Bills signed 10 members of their practice squad to reserve/future contracts Monday. Included among them is wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins, a sixth-round draft pick in 2020 who missed all of his rookie season on injured reserve following shoulder surgery. Hodgins spent the 2021 season on the practice squad and was elevated to the active roster once for the Week 16 game against New England. The others who signed deals were: Defensive end Mike Love, defensive tackle Brandin Bryant, offensive lineman Jacob Capra, wide receiver Tanner Gentry, linebacker Joe Giles-Harris, cornerback Tim Harris, cornerback Nick McCloud, tight end Quintin Morris and safety Josh Thomas.
That leaves six members of the practice squad – quarterback Davis Webb, punter Jamie Gillan, running back Antonio Williams, cornerback Olaijah Griffin, defensive tackle Eli Ankou and offensive lineman Evin Ksiezarzyk, a West Seneca native – who have not signed future deals.
A reserve/future contract guarantees a player a spot on a team’s 90-man roster when the NFL’s new league year begins in March.
…
The postseason honors continued to pour in for Bills safety Jordan Poyer, as he was named to the 2021 All-NFL team, as voted on by members of the Professional Football Writers of America. It’s Poyer’s first time being honored by the PFWA and follows his selection as a first-team All-Pro.
…
According to multiple reports, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll will have a second interview with the New York Giants on Tuesday for their head-coaching job – the first known finalist. The Giants, of course, hired former Bills General Manager Joe Schoen as their new general manager Friday. Daboll then interviewed for the first time Saturday.