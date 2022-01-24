Bills Notebook: NFL's overtime rules fall under the spotlight after classic playoff game

The disparity is not as pronounced in the regular season, when teams that get the ball first are 86-65-10 in overtime games since 2012, with 34 opening-drive touchdowns, according to NFL Research. Nevertheless, the fairness of overtime is in question after another chapter of a classic game was prevented from potentially being written.

“It is what it is. If you go back a few years ago, the Chiefs lost on a very similar situation to the Patriots, and I think the next year those Chiefs went on to win the Super Bowl, so in that aspect, there's light at the end of the tunnel,” Allen said. “I'm not one to try to change rules or complain about the rules. They are what they are. So, yeah.”

Interestingly enough, Kansas City proposed a rule change in 2019 that would force both teams to have at least one possession in overtime, but it did not proceed to a vote. That very well may have helped them Sunday, although there’s no guarantee the Bills would have come back to score a touchdown.