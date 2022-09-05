Bills Notebook: New punter Sam Martin quickly getting up to speed

Sam Martin doesn’t have much time to get up to speed.

The Buffalo Bills’ punter will have had all of three practices with his new team by the time they take the field Thursday in Los Angeles for season opener against the Rams.

“You take one day at a time and control what you can control, but I think we had a great first two days together,” Martin said after Monday’s practice. “I'm just thankful for the opportunity. Super happy to be here. It's a great place to play, great team.”

Martin was released by the Denver Broncos on Aug. 29, reportedly after he refused to take a pay cut. That saved the Broncos $2.25 million against their salary cap. A former fifth-round draft pick of the Lions in 2013, Martin spent seven years in Detroit and then the last two in Denver. He signed with the Bills just two days after being released by the Broncos. Buffalo needed a new punter after releasing rookie Matt Araiza two days after he was accused of gang rape in a civil lawsuit filed in California.

“Just stay ready. You never know what's going to happen,” Martin, 32, said of joining a new team so quickly. “Getting here in Week 1 is something I've never experienced or been a part of. I’m just kind of learning as we go. It’s a short week for us to get together, but it's been good so far. Everyone has been awesome. You just kind of got to roll with the punches and do what you can to make the best of it.”

It helps that Martin is receiving the ball from long snapper Reid Ferguson, who is one of the more consistent players in the NFL at his position.

“He's been great,” Martin said. “Reid's a heck of a snapper. That makes the transition super easy and accelerates it, if you will. The way he snaps the ball makes my job easier and on field goals, the same way. He's a very consistent, very accurate snapper. So him being here is huge for me.”

Martin has spent the bulk of his career punting in a dome, but knows that the conditions will soon play a big factor in his new job.

“Obviously, it's something you think about when you come here, especially as a punter,” he said. “It's one of those things – it is a challenge. You've just got to accept it and treat it as an opportunity. Anything like that, it's perception. It's not easy, it's not going to be easy, but I look at it as a challenge. I'm up for it. I'm excited about it. If you can punt in Buffalo, really you can punt anywhere. Rather than being concerned about it, you've got to almost get excited about it and get excited about conquering it.”

Bills coach Sean McDermott said he’s been very pleased with Martin’s addition to this point.

“He seems to fit right in and he's a veteran player,” McDermott said. “He's seen a lot of football and seems very poised in his approach as well.”

The Bills released their first official injury report of the season Monday.

There were no major surprises as tight end Quintin Morris (hamstring) and offensive lineman Tommy Doyle (foot) did not practice. Both of them worked to the side with trainers. Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (groin), safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) and defensive tackle Tim Settle (calf) all were full practice participants.

“He's moving well,” defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said of Poyer. “We had the pads on yesterday. He came up and wrapped up one of the ball carriers and was really, really good. I highlighted him in front of his teammates just to show them that he's ready to go. So we're excited to have him back. We missed him a lot. But it's good to see him back on the practice field and his leadership in the classroom as well – just good to have him back.”