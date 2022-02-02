Bills Notebook: Josh Allen gifts Super Bowl trip to Army veteran

First, though, he’ll hit the links.

Allen will partner with Keith Mitchell in the AT&T field. The format is as follows: For Mitchell and the other 155 professionals in the field, it’s the standard 72 holes of stroke play contested over four rounds of 18 holes.

The pro-am competition pairs each professional with an amateur. The format is net best ball of the partners. The pro and amateur each play every hole, and the score that is counted is the better one after the amateur’s handicap is factored in. Each amateur’s handicap is different, ranging from 0 (meaning they get no help) to 16 (which means they get one stroke on every hole except the two easiest on the course).

The first three rounds are played on three different courses – Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula. After the first three rounds, the field is cut to the top 60 professionals and top 25 pro-am teams, with Sunday’s final round to be played at Pebble Beach.

The tournament will air on the Golf Channel from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, then from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on the Golf Channel and 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday on CBS. Final-round coverage Sunday will air from 3 to 6:30 p.m. on CBS.