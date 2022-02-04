Bills Notebook: Joe Brady's addition as quarterbacks coach made official

The Buffalo Bills finalized the addition of a key member of their coaching staff Friday.

Joe Brady was officially announced as the team's new quarterbacks coach, taking over the position that opened when Ken Dorsey was promoted earlier in the week to offensive coordinator. Dorsey replaced Brian Daboll, who left the Bills after four years to become head coach of the New York Giants.

Brady, 32, was fired in December as the Carolina Panthers' offensive coordinator after less than two full seasons on the job. A year ago, however, Brady interviewed for five vacant head-coaching jobs around the NFL – a sign of how he's viewed as a bright offensive mind.

Under Brady's guidance in the 2020 season, the Panthers became just the fifth team in the Super Bowl era with four players to produce at least 1,000 yards from scrimmage – D.J. Moore (1,215), Robby Anderson (1,111), Curtis Samuel (1,051) and Mike Davis (1,015). In 2019, Brady won the Broyles Award as college football's top assistant coach after working as LSU's wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator. He helped quarterback Joe Burrow and Co. to a perfect 15-0 record and a national championship.

Brady will work closely with Bills quarterback Josh Allen, which undoubtedly made the job attractive.

