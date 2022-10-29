Bills Notebook: Jake Kumerow set to make return against former team, appreciates shout out from Aaron Rodgers

Jake Kumerow's return for the Buffalo Bills comes on a good week for the wide receiver.

Kumerow was removed from the injury report Friday, meaning he's cleared to play on Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers – his former team.

"I'm excited to see some of my friends and see some of the guys," Kumerow said after practice Friday, "but more excited to get after them."

Kumerow, who has been out for the Bills since suffering a high ankle sprain against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3, found himself in some headlines earlier this week when he was mentioned by Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."

“I know we’re playing a tough opponent,” Rodgers told McAfee on Tuesday. “They are coming off a bye week. They have an extra week to get ready for us. They have a great quarterback. Great defense. Very well coached. A lot of weapons. Jake Kumerow. So, they have a lot going for them.”

Give Rodgers credit for the delivery of that line, too, as just a hint of a smile came across his face.

"A couple people sent it my way," Kumerow said of the clip. "I think it's cool, man. Yeah, it's sweet. It's always good to hear your name get thrown out there, especially by a guy like that."

Kumerow was with the Packers from 2017 to 2020. He was a surprise release ahead of the 2020 season – which didn't sit well with Rodgers, particularly after he had sung the receiver's praises just days before. Kumerow has mostly played a role on special teams since coming to Buffalo, although he does have four catches for 64 yards this season.

"It's been feeling good," he said of his ankle. "One week here feels like a month goes by. I'm taking it day by day. I feel just excited to be back out there, running around with the guys. It's tough (being hurt), but it's just all part of the game. You know a lot of guys are hurting. There is nobody out there that really feels awesome. You've got to think of it like that. You're trying to stay mentally in it. That's another big thing. As long as you know what you're doing and you feel confident about your plays, you should be able to just rely on your fundamentals."

While Kumerow is healthy enough to return, it remains to be seen if he'll be back on the field Sunday depending on who the coaching staff makes inactive.

"I'm planning on playing," he said Friday. "If something crazy happens, then we'll see, but yeah, I'm planning on it. I don't know what the coaches have got planned, but me mentally and personally, I'm assuming that I'm playing. Whatever their plan is, I'm ready for it."

Injury report

Right tackle Spencer Brown was the only player ruled out of Sunday's game on the final injury report of the week. Brown suffered an ankle injury during the Week 6 win over the Chiefs. He's set to miss his fifth regular-season game in his first two professional seasons.

"I think he knows and most players in the NFL know how important availability is," Bills coach Sean McDermott said. "He's come across some bumps in the road last year and then again this season so far, but we know how mentally tough he is, we know how physically tough he is. ... Our hope and prayer is that this is the last of it, right? We've got to stay positive with it. Positive head space, and he's doing everything he can to get himself back to play here, as soon as possible."

Running back Taiwan Jones is questionable for the game with a knee injury. He practiced in full Friday after sitting out Wednesday and being limited Thursday.

Green Bay ruled out wide receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder) and cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) on its final injury report. Linebacker Rashan Gary (concussion), offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), guard Elgton Jenkins (knee), and wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) are listed as questionable. All of them were limited participants Friday, with the exception of Gary, who participated fully.

Tre White won't play this week, but McDermott said the team's All-Pro cornerback made good progress during the week as he continues to recover from knee surgery. White, who did not practice Friday, needs to be activated to the 53-man roster by 4 p.m. Wednesday, or go on season-ending injured reserve.

"I think he's gaining confidence, and his energy is apparent out there," McDermott said. "I just think every day he continues to get better and progress, so we just keep taking it one day at a time here."

In White's absence, the Bills have mostly rotated rookie cornerbacks Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford when each of them have been healthy. That sounds like it could continue against the Packers.

"You try and do the best thing for the team," McDermott said. "There are pros to it, there are cons to it. It's the situation we're in, as well, so we try and all the while give them valuable reps that helps them gain experience. I think they've done a good job of that to this point."