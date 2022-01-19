Bills notebook: It's no surprise road to a potential Super Bowl goes through Kansas City

As they walked off the field inside Arrowhead Stadium in October, the Buffalo Bills had a good feeling they would be run into their opponent later in the season.

That belief turned out to be true, as the Bills will visit the Kansas City Chiefs for a second time, with the rematch coming Sunday in an AFC divisional playoff game.

“Everybody knew that,” Bills receiver Stefon Diggs said of an inevitable rematch with Kansas City. “The Chiefs are a hell of a team. They got all the talent in the world, they’ve been playing at a high level, they’ve been to the Super Bowl twice. They have a hell of a quarterback, hell of receivers, good defense – they’re a great team. Something that we look forward to, as far as the challenge and putting ourselves in a position to have success. We can’t say anything other than they’ve been doing all the right things.”

The Bills won comfortably in October 38-20, but the Chiefs have been on a roll since then, winning nine of the final 10 games in the regular season and opening the playoffs with a resounding 42-21 win over Pittsburgh. They are the AFC’s No. 2 seed behind the Tennessee Titans.