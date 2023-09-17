On a methodical drive to open the second half, the Buffalo Bills spread the ball.

Quarterback Josh Allen connected with six different receivers on that drive alone – and nine Bills had catches overall Sunday – capping the drive with a two-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Davis.

You got ‘Milano-ed': Linebacker's interception highlights strong showing for Bills defense Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was looking for running back Josh Jacobs, and he nearly found him. But so did Milano. Milano leapt into the air practically piggybacking Jacobs, the All-Pro linebacker’s arms closing in like tentacles from the sides. Milano snatched the ball in front of Jacobs’ chest and wrestled it back over the running back’s head while still in the air. He ran it three yards back, just to add insult.

Davis finished the day with a team-leading 92 yards in a 38-10 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders. He had six catches on seven targets, one of those good for the two-yard touchdown. His longest of the day was a 40-yard catch in the fourth quarter.

It was a good showing for Davis, but the fourth-year receiver was also glad to see a number of teammates get involved in the victory.

Stefon Diggs caught all seven targets thrown his way and finished with 66 yards. In all, four players were targeted at least five times.

In the Week 1 loss to the Jets, eight players were targeted with Diggs being targeted for 14 passes and running back James Cook the only other pass-catcher targeted more than four times.

“We’re just moving a bunch of guys around, giving the guys a bunch of opportunities,” Davis said. “We have guys with a bunch of strengths that can go out there and do certain things. So, we want to make sure we use those to the best of our abilities.”

Davis was impressed but unsurprised with Josh Allen’s ability to bounce back from Week 1.

“That’s life,” Davis said. “There’s adversity, there’s ups and downs, and when you’re able to respond in a down moment, that gives you a lot of confidence and I feel like everything happens for a reason, and obviously, you saw him go out there today and hit on all cylinders.”

Running of the Bulls

Malcolm Koonce, a University at Buffalo product who is a third-year defensive end for the Raiders, almost came up with a blocked punt in the first quarter.

Koonce drove Bills running back Damien Harris back, and Sam Martin had just enough time to get his punt off for the Bills before Harris crashed into him. Martin was slow to get up after the play, but was able to stay in the game.

Inactive notes

The Bills made the same five players inactive for Sunday’s game as they had in Week 1 against the Jets. That meant cornerback Kaiir Elam, safety Damar Hamlin, defensive end Kingsley Jonathan and offensive linemen Germain Ifedi and Alec Anderson did not play.

Hamlin being inactive once again delayed his return to the field for a regular season game after he went into cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2.

Inactive for the Raiders were: Quarterback Aidan O'Connell, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, safety Chris Smith II, defensive end Chandler Jones, linebacker Amari Burney and defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera. Meyers was previously ruled out because of a concussion, while Jones is away from the team due to personal issues.

Milano fined

The NFL issues its fines on Saturday afternoons and Bills linebacker Matt Milano was among three players fined a total of four times in the Bills-Jets game.

Milano was fined $10,927 for unsportsmanlike conduct after his second-quarter interception when he taunted Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.

Ryan O'Halloran: Rotten feeling of Week 1 fuels Josh Allen in Week 2 "If Bad Josh (turnovers), Disappointing Josh (missed throws) and Frustrating Josh (not sliding) was present last Monday, the home fans got to see Great Josh (no turnovers), Efficient Josh (31-of-37 passing) and Smart Josh (only one risky run) against the Raiders," Ryan O'Halloran writes.

The Bills were fined twice for taunting last year – receiver Stefon Diggs ($10,609) and cornerback Dane Jackson ($4,972), both in the Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

The Jets were fined three times on plays that weren’t penalized: Linebackers Quincy Williams (two fines for $13,333 apiece) and Chazz Surratt ($4,833) for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Williams’ first fine was in the second quarter on a play in which he wasn’t involved in the tackle. The video shows Williams diving at the knees of Bills left guard Connor McGovern to make sure McGovern is unable to make his block. Williams’ second fine was for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Bills running back James Cook.

Surratt’s fine was for tripping tight end Quintin Morris on Xavier Gipson’s game-winning punt return touchdown.