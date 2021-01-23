Bills Notebook: Final injury report looks promising heading into AFC Championship Game

Bills quarterback Josh Allen received the Most Improved Player of the Year award from the Pro Football Writers of America on Friday. Allen made his first Pro Bowl and earned second-team All-Pro honors after single-season passing records in yards (4,544), completions (396), passing touchdowns (37) and passer rating (107.2). Allen’s passer rating improved from 85.3 in 2019 to 107.2 in 2020, the sixth-largest improvement by a quarterback playing in their first three seasons since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. Allen also became just the fourth quarterback in the past 20 seasons to improve his completion percentage by at least 10 points in a year (from 58.8 to 69.2).