Bills Notebook: Final injury report looks promising heading into AFC Championship Game

The Buffalo Bills’ final injury report provided some good news Friday.
Both rookie wide receiver Gabriel Davis (ankle) and defensive tackle Vernon Butler (quad) were able to practice on a limited basis ahead of Sunday’s AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs. They were each officially listed as questionable.
Davis and Butler were the only two players given an injury status for the game.
Davis finished second on the team with seven receiving touchdowns in the regular season, while Butler started 13 games, including the two playoff games in 2020. He has 18 tackles and five tackles for loss on the season.
Wide receivers Stefon Diggs (oblique) and Cole Beasley (knee) were upgraded to full participants Friday after being limited Thursday.
The way Brandon Beane saw it, his first-round pick was Stefon Diggs.
“They’re in a pretty good spot,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said before the team held its final practice of the week inside its field house.
The Chiefs listed five players as questionable, including former Bills receiver Sammy Watkins (calf). Also on that list for Kansas City are running back Le’Veon Bell (knee), cornerback Rashad Fenton (foot), running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip) and cornerback Bashaud Breeland (concussion/shoulder). Linebacker Willie Gay (ankle) is out for the Chiefs after not practicing all week.
…
Bills quarterback Josh Allen received the Most Improved Player of the Year award from the Pro Football Writers of America on Friday. Allen made his first Pro Bowl and earned second-team All-Pro honors after single-season passing records in yards (4,544), completions (396), passing touchdowns (37) and passer rating (107.2). Allen’s passer rating improved from 85.3 in 2019 to 107.2 in 2020, the sixth-largest improvement by a quarterback playing in their first three seasons since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. Allen also became just the fourth quarterback in the past 20 seasons to improve his completion percentage by at least 10 points in a year (from 58.8 to 69.2).
…
Don't miss Vic Carucci's five takes on the Buffalo Bills’ AFC championship game Sunday at 6:40 p.m. against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Chiefs have a pair of Buffalo natives on their practice squad. Wide receiver Jody Fortson attended South Park High School and Erie Community College before finishing his college career at Valdosta State. Defensive end Demone Harris attended Bishop-Timon St. Jude High School and the University at Buffalo. He entered the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018 and also spent time with the Baltimore Ravens on their practice squad before joining the Chiefs in 2019. He was on Kansas City’s active roster for the team’s Super Bowl victory last year, but was inactive for the game.