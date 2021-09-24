Bills notebook: Emmanuel Sanders honored for community work; no players ruled out against Washington

Emmanuel Sanders’ selfless nature has been on display recently – both on and off the field.
Sanders, the Buffalo Bills’ 12th-year receiver, threw a key block on running back Devin Singletary’s 46-yard touchdown run in Week 2 against Miami.
“I was supposed to go in and block the ’backer, but then I saw the lineman come out and block him, so it just kind of spring up to the next guy,” Sanders said this week. “Next thing you know I hear ‘Motor’ just dash right past me.
“Once he dashed right passed me, it was almost sweeter than scoring a touchdown. That block to spring somebody to go the extra 40 yards, it's probably one of my favorite plays in my career.”
That’s quite a telling statement from a player who has a Super Bowl ring and 160 regular-season games.
“That just makes me smile, honestly,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “It brings a lot of joy to my heart. That's what a team is all about, is when a great receiver, a wide receiver that gets celebrated, if you will, for catching touchdown passes, when he determines that that's one of his favorite plays of his career, in that role, I think is phenomenal. He is a great leader for our football team. That sets a great example for our players.”
Sanders is also setting a great example off the field. On Friday, he was named the Week 3 NFLPA Community MVP after he announced the relaunch of his charitable foundation in Buffalo at the Harriet Ross Tubman School and personally donated $20,000 to his foundation’s cause of supporting children from financially disadvantaged families.
On Tuesday, Sanders spent the day meeting with various groups of students to impart the importance of his foundation’s three pillars – mentorship, education and healthy living.
“I was able to go over and do yoga with the kids and just have fun with the kids,” Sanders said. “That just does so much for me. Because obviously, how I was raised and how I grew up, I just feel like with the platform that I have, why would I not give back to the kids, right? So, to go over and put smiles on the kids’ faces and be able to spread positive energy – that's what I'm all about.
“With the platform that I have, I just try to give back as much as I can.”
This month, Sanders has also become a spokesman for the Field & Fork Network, which works to enhance local food systems by connecting fresh, healthy food to communities in need. The organization’s Double Up Food Bucks New York program provides SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) shoppers with a dollar-for-dollar match to purchase fruits and vegetables. Sanders will work with the group to address healthy eating, food access and child hunger, according to a release from the NFL Players’ Association.
“I think that's the biggest thing with going to talk to the kids, is just to show them, I’m no different than them,” Sanders said. “I told them I was sitting in the same chair that you guys were sitting in and I had probably some of the same problems you guys have. … I just encouraged them to want to be somebody. Whatever it is, and it doesn't have to be an NFL player. Could be a doctor, a lawyer, whatever you want to do, just try to work as hard as you can.”
Support Local Journalism
Sanders launched his foundation in 2017 while in Denver, with a focus on providing resources and support to children who come from financially disadvantaged backgrounds. That same year, he hosted a two-week winter clothing, book and toy drive to be named Community MVP for the first time.
A Texas native, Sanders donated 10,000 diapers and helped lead a contribution of $40,000 from his Broncos teammates to the Hurricane Harvey relief effort. In 2018, Sanders launched Emmanuel’s Locker at Kepner Beacon Middle School in Denver, helping students who may not have been able to afford sporting goods.
“We play the game, we coach this game, it's important to our community. That said, there are bigger things in life, and that's keeping proper perspective on things,” McDermott said. “Emmanuel Sanders is a great, to me, example of using his platform, his job in the NFL, to impact the community in a positive way.”
The NFLPA will make a $10,000 contribution to either Sanders’ foundation or a charity of his choice. Sanders is now also eligible for this year’s Alan Page Community Award, which is the highest honor the NFLPA bestows on a player.
Injury updates
The Bills could potentially be shorthanded Sunday at cornerback against the Washington Football Team.
Starter Levi Wallace and his primary backup, second-year veteran Dane Jackson, are listed as questionable for the game at Highmark Stadium.
Wallace and Jackson, though, were able to practice fully Friday – which is a positive sign.
“I feel like it's trending in the right direction,” McDermott said of Wallace before practice. “I'll know more when we get out here.”
It’s possible the Bills could call a cornerback up from the practice squad for added depth if Wallace and/or Jackson can’t play. Cam Lewis would be the most likely option in that scenario.
Wallace and Jackson are the only players who were given a status on the final injury report. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was given a veteran rest day and cornerback Siran Neal was excused from Friday’s practice for a personal matter.
Wide receiver Gabriel Davis (ankle), safety Micah Hyde (neck) and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (groin) were all full participants after being limited Thursday.
Lotulelei was originally hurt during pregame warmups before playing Miami, McDermott said. The veteran defensive tackle faced the Dolphins, though, and is on track to play against Washington.
“I think he's hungry,” McDermott said of Lotulelei, who opted out of last season. “He hadn't been out there in over a year, so I feel like he feels like being a part of the team, he's got to do his part, his 1/11th as we say. I feel like he takes that to heart and holds that very dear in terms of his accountability to his teammates.”