Bills notebook: Emmanuel Sanders honored for community work; no players ruled out against Washington

On Tuesday, Sanders spent the day meeting with various groups of students to impart the importance of his foundation’s three pillars – mentorship, education and healthy living.

“I was able to go over and do yoga with the kids and just have fun with the kids,” Sanders said. “That just does so much for me. Because obviously, how I was raised and how I grew up, I just feel like with the platform that I have, why would I not give back to the kids, right? So, to go over and put smiles on the kids’ faces and be able to spread positive energy – that's what I'm all about.

“With the platform that I have, I just try to give back as much as I can.”

This month, Sanders has also become a spokesman for the Field & Fork Network, which works to enhance local food systems by connecting fresh, healthy food to communities in need. The organization’s Double Up Food Bucks New York program provides SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) shoppers with a dollar-for-dollar match to purchase fruits and vegetables. Sanders will work with the group to address healthy eating, food access and child hunger, according to a release from the NFL Players’ Association.