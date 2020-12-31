Bills Notebook: Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick tests positive for Covid-19

Fitzpatrick practiced Wednesday, but was not at practice Thursday.

“He’s our guy,” Dolphins receiver Isaiah Ford told Miami-area reporters. “But if this year has taught us anything, it is to expect the unexpected. We all love Ryan, but we’ve got a job to do.”

The Dolphins and the NFL have conducted initial contact tracing with no high-risk close contacts determined as of Thursday afternoon, according to ESPN, but that process will continue.

Fitzpatrick, a 16-year veteran who is highly thought of in Buffalo for his time as the Bills’ starter, has never made the playoffs in his career. The Dolphins can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Bills. Their fate now rests with Tagovailoa.

“I think he's a good decision maker. He doesn't force throws,” Hyde said of the Dolphins’ rookie. “He gets through his reads. He can check the ball down whenever they need – find open guys. Smart guy. Good arm. Accurate. He puts the ball on the money when he throws it. We have to try to go out there and make it hard for him – make the looks hard. Any young quarterback in this league, not having the Tom Brady experience, you go out there, you try to make stuff sticky for him. That's what we're going to try to do.”