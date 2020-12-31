Bills Notebook: Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick tests positive for Covid-19

The Buffalo Bills got some clarity about who they’ll face at quarterback Sunday.
The Miami Dolphins placed quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick on the NFL’s reserve/Covid-19 list after he tested positive. That means Fitzpatrick will be out against his former team.
Rookie Tua Tagovailoa is Miami’s starter, but Fitzpatrick has replaced him twice in the fourth quarter, including in a wild, 26-25 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16. Fitzpatrick pulled out some “Fitz Magic” in that win, completing a 34-yard pass while having his helmet ripped by a Raiders defender. The ensuing facemask penalty put Miami in position for the game-winning field goal.
“It's sad to hear that,” Bills safety Micah Hyde said upon hearing about Fitzpatrick’s positive test. “I remember the last two years, talking to Fitz after games and being like, 'dude, are you watching our practices or something? You just know exactly what we're doing every single play.' It's tough to defend a quarterback like that. Obviously, Miami is trying to get to the playoffs and all that stuff. To know that he's not going to be able to play this game, it's a frustrating year. That's what 2020 brings. We've got to be ready for what Tua brings.”
Fitzpatrick practiced Wednesday, but was not at practice Thursday.
“He’s our guy,” Dolphins receiver Isaiah Ford told Miami-area reporters. “But if this year has taught us anything, it is to expect the unexpected. We all love Ryan, but we’ve got a job to do.”
The Dolphins and the NFL have conducted initial contact tracing with no high-risk close contacts determined as of Thursday afternoon, according to ESPN, but that process will continue.
Fitzpatrick, a 16-year veteran who is highly thought of in Buffalo for his time as the Bills’ starter, has never made the playoffs in his career. The Dolphins can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Bills. Their fate now rests with Tagovailoa.
“I think he's a good decision maker. He doesn't force throws,” Hyde said of the Dolphins’ rookie. “He gets through his reads. He can check the ball down whenever they need – find open guys. Smart guy. Good arm. Accurate. He puts the ball on the money when he throws it. We have to try to go out there and make it hard for him – make the looks hard. Any young quarterback in this league, not having the Tom Brady experience, you go out there, you try to make stuff sticky for him. That's what we're going to try to do.”
The Dolphins signed quarterback Jake Rudock to the 53-man roster Thursday. He’s expected to be Tagovailoa’s backup against the Bills.
…
Bills coach Sean McDermott said Thursday the team’s reported interest in free agent wide receiver Kenny Stills is not related to the knee injury suffered by slot receiver Cole Beasley.
“Two separate conversations as it relates to Cole and Kenny,” McDermott said. “So Kenny, he's a player that (General Manager Brandon Beane) has had his eye on for some time now. Nothing's official to this point, but yeah, two separate conversations.”
Stills visited the Bills on Wednesday, according to a report from ESPN. It takes days for a player to go through the league’s Covid-19 testing protocols before being able to sign.
As for Beasley, who suffered his injury against the Patriots in the fourth quarter Monday night, he did not practice Thursday.
“He continues to rehab and work with our trainers,” McDermott said. “He remains week to week at this point.”
Right guard Jon Feliciano also did not practice Thursday because of an illness. Rookie tight end Reggie Gilliam, who like Beasley is being listed as week to week because of hamstring and knee injuries, also did not practice.
…
The Houston Texans are scheduled to interview Bills director of pro personnel Malik Boyd for their general manager vacancy, the Houston Chronicle reported, citing league sources.
Boyd is a Houston native and played one season in the NFL as a defensive back with the Minnesota Vikings in 1994 after going undrafted out of Southern University.
He has been with the Bills since 2017 after spending 12 years working his way up in the Arizona Cardinals organization. He spent three years as a Midwest area scout, six as a Western regional scout and then three as assistant director of pro scouting. He also served two years as a scouting assistant with the Indianapolis Colts from 2003 to 2005. He also is a former Fritz Pollard Scout of the Year winner.
When Boyd was hired, Beane said Boyd was his "No. 1 choice. He was the first guy I targeted."
Given the Bills' surge, a number of members of their front office are expected to be candidates for GM jobs around the league. Among them are Dan Morgan, Joe Schoen and Terrance Gray.