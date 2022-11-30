Bills Notebook: Dion Dawkins joins Von Miller in being declared out for game against New England

The Buffalo Bills ruled out edge rusher Von Miller and starting left tackle Dion Dawkins for Thursday's critical AFC East game against the New England Patriots.

Miller suffered a knee injury in the Thanksgiving Day victory over the Detroit Lions, while Dawkins did not play the second half of that game because of an ankle injury.

Neither move was unexpected, as both players were unable to practice all week.

Additionally, tight end Quintin Morris is listed as questionable because of an illness that has made its way through the locker room. Morris did not practice Monday or Tuesday, but was a full participant in the team's walk-through Wednesday before it departed for New England.

The Bills did not give an injury designation to anyone else on the roster, meaning several players are expected back in the lineup. That includes linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel), defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle), defensive end A.J. Epenesa (ankle) and center Mitch Morse (elbow/ankle) – all of whom missed the game against Detroit.

Oliver honored

Defensive tackle Ed Oliver was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday. Oliver had six tackles, one sack, two quarterback hits, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a safety during the Bills' 28-25 win over the Lions in Week 12.

According to the Bills, Oliver became one of only four players in the past 10 seasons to record a sack, forced fumble, fumble recovery and safety in a single game. He's also the first player in team history to do that in a single game.

In three Thanksgiving games, he has 14 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one safety.

It's the first time in Oliver's career he has won the award. He is also the third member of the Bills' defense to win it this season, joining safety Jordan Poyer in Week 5 and linebacker Matt Milano in Week 11.

Pro Bowl update

As of noon Tuesday, here is where several Bills rank in the top 10 of Pro Bowl fan voting at their respective positions: Center Mitch Morse, seventh; strong safety Jordan Poyer, 10th; special teams player Siran Neal, ninth; edge rusher Von Miller, second; quarterback Josh Allen, second; kicker Tyler Bass, seventh; fullback Reggie Gilliam, fifth; long snapper Reid Ferguson, fourth; wide receiver Stefon Diggs, third.

Fans can vote as often as they like by visiting nfl.com/pro-bowl-games/vote, which also allows them to enter for a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVII. Voting continues through Dec. 15.