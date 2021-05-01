Bills Notebook: Decision on 5th-year options for Josh Allen, Tremaine Edmunds coming by Monday

“It's just where our board was,” Beane said. “There were a decent amount of positions we had similar grades.”

Beane also referenced the smaller size of this year’s undrafted rookie free agent class. With the NCAA extending an additional year of eligibility to players because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the prospect pool was much smaller.

“There were actually a couple opportunities where we almost traded down again,” Beane said. “I was just trying to get as many guys, because as your roster gets deeper to where ours is, it becomes harder to recruit guys, because agents are looking at what is the best chance for my player to make a 53. So we had a number of guys in that fifth-, sixth-round range that I felt like there would be guys that we like, let's just get as many picks as we can.”

Beane said he had one discussion about trading for a 2022 pick from another team, but that never materialized.