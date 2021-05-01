Bills Notebook: Decision on 5th-year options for Josh Allen, Tremaine Edmunds coming by Monday

With the NFL draft in the rear-view mirror, Brandon Beane can shift his attention to the next item on his offseason agenda.
The Buffalo Bills' general manager faces a Monday deadline on whether to exercise the fifth-year contract options on his two 2018 first-round draft picks – quarterback Josh Allen and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.
“We’re aware of that. We’ve had conversations and we’ll get that handled by the deadline Monday,” Beane said in his post-draft news conference Saturday night. “Nothing in the draft affected either one of these guys. It’s just, there’s no reason to do it before then in our mind. We just wanted to focus on the draft and now we’ll take care of that before the deadline on Monday.”
As for any hint on which way he’s leaning, Beane kept things under wraps.
There is little suspense on what will happen with Allen. It’s a no-brainer the Bills pick up his option, which will cost $23.016 million. A decision on Edmunds could be more difficult. His option will cost $12.791 million. Combined, that’s nearly $36 million that goes on the 2022 salary cap if both options are picked up.
Rare trade down
Beane did something Saturday he had not done in his three previous drafts – traded down. He sent the 174th overall pick in the fifth round to the Houston Texans for a pair of sixth-round picks, No. 203 and No. 212 overall.
“It's just where our board was,” Beane said. “There were a decent amount of positions we had similar grades.”
Beane also referenced the smaller size of this year’s undrafted rookie free agent class. With the NCAA extending an additional year of eligibility to players because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the prospect pool was much smaller.
“There were actually a couple opportunities where we almost traded down again,” Beane said. “I was just trying to get as many guys, because as your roster gets deeper to where ours is, it becomes harder to recruit guys, because agents are looking at what is the best chance for my player to make a 53. So we had a number of guys in that fifth-, sixth-round range that I felt like there would be guys that we like, let's just get as many picks as we can.”
Beane said he had one discussion about trading for a 2022 pick from another team, but that never materialized.
“We would have considered that if it would have made sense, but the other part of it was splitting up our picks,” Beane said. “When we had the back-to-back sixths … we had a team that was talking about coming up there, but it didn't work to what we wanted to do. We would rather select a player than go back to what they were asking us to do. Nothing ever materialized to acquire a pick for next year. Like I said, one conversation, but when we got on the clock, that team's player was taken so they were no longer interested.”
Diggs' deal done
The Stefon Diggs trade is officially in the books.
The Bills gave up first-, fifth- and sixth-round picks in last year's draft and a fourth-round pick in this year's draft to acquire Diggs and a seventh-round pick from the Minnesota Vikings last year. The Bills used that seventh-rounder to select Pitt cornerback Dane Jackson.
The Vikings chose Florida State defensive end Janarius Robinson with No. 134 in the fourth round Saturday, its final pick from Buffalo. A three-year starter for the Seminoles, Robinson had 25 tackles, including seven for loss, with three sacks and a pass breakup.
"We finally paid for Stefon Diggs," Beane said with a laugh. "That's over, so I don’t have to pay any longer.”
Minnesota selected LSU receiver Justin Jefferson with the No. 22 pick in the 2020 first round it got from the Bills. He had 88 receptions for 1,400 yards, an average of 15.9 yards per catch, and seven touchdowns as a rookie. The Vikings also received No. 155 and No. 201 from the Bills in 2020. They flipped No. 155 for a fourth-round pick this year that they used to select Cal cornerback Camryn Bynum at No. 125. He had 19 tackles, including two for loss, along with an interception and two pass breakups in four games.
Minnesota flipped No. 201 to the Baltimore Ravens along with a seventh-round pick last year for a sixth-round pick last year, used to select Michigan State defensive end Kenny Willekes and a fifth-round pick this year, at No. 168, to select Central Missouri tight end Zach Davidson.