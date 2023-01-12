Bills Notebook: Cole Beasley joins active roster, Atlanta to host potential AFC championship game

The Buffalo Bills made a change to their 53-man roster Thursday ahead of the postseason.

Wide receiver Cole Beasley was promoted from the practice squad. To make room for him, the team released offensive lineman Justin Murray.

Beasley had been elevated for the maximum three games during the regular season since signing with the practice squad. He played 11 snaps with one reception for 9 yards against Miami and then played six snaps with one reception for 9 yards against Chicago. Beasley was elevated and active for the game against Cincinnati that was canceled following Damar Hamlin's injury.

By moving Beasley to the roster, they do not have to elevate him from the practice squad for Sunday's playoff game against Miami. The Bills still have two elevations they can use per game in the postseason.

The move could be in response to a hamstring injury to Isaiah McKenzie, who missed his second day of practice Thursday. The Bills could also elevate wide receiver John Brown, who caught a 42-yard touchdown Sunday against New England, from the practice squad to face the Dolphins.

Murray signed with the Bills in late September after he was released by the Arizona Cardinals. He was active for five games and played one offensive snap and 22 snaps on special teams. It's possible he could simply swap spots with Beasley and join the practice squad.

Poyer back at practice

Safety Jordan Poyer returned to practice Thursday after sitting out the first practice of the week Wednesday to manage a lingering knee injury. He was listed as a limited participant.

McKenzie and defensive tackle Jordan Phillps (shoulder) did not practice Thursday. Phillips missed his second straight practice.

Guard Rodger Saffold, who typically has rest days on Wednesday, returned Thursday.

Defensive tackle Eli Ankou was also practicing – he’s been on practice squad injured reserve – but his window is now open.

Defensive tackle Tim Settle was getting looked at by athletic trainers at the end of the open portion of practice, but was not listed on the team's injury report, meaning he participated fully.

Ryan O'Halloran: Bills' turnover ways can't continue if they are to reach Super Bowl The Bills went 13-3 and are the AFC's second seed, but it wasn't because they protected the football. Their 27 giveaways in the regular season were third-most in the NFL.

The Dolphins had five players who did not practice Wednesday, including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has already been ruled out for the game because of a concussion. The following Dolphins’ starters also missed practice: left tackle Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee/hip), left guard Liam Eichenberg (hand) and running back Raheem Mostert (thumb).

Dolphins defensive end Bradley Chubb (ankle/hand), who missed practice Wednesday, was able to take part on a limited basis Thursday.

Atlanta is neutral site

A potential AFC Championship Game between the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs would be played Jan. 29 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the NFL announced Thursday.

The league also confirmed that the NFC Championship Game would be played in the 3 p.m. timeslot with the AFC game to follow at 6:30 p.m.

"We are heartened by the continued improvement and progress of Damar Hamlin in his recovery, and Damar and his family remain top of mind for the entire NFL community," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "We are also grateful to Arthur Blank and the Atlanta Falcons for agreeing to host the AFC Championship Game in Atlanta should the Bills and Chiefs advance. We thank both of those clubs for their assistance in the planning process. We know, if necessary, Mercedes-Benz Stadium will provide a world-class atmosphere for the competing teams, our fans and partners."

The league said Atlanta was designated as a backup site for a playoff game before the 2022 season and is almost equidistant from Buffalo and Kansas City.

The only matchup that would require a neutral site, based on a resolution approved by NFL teams last week, is the Bills against the Chiefs. All other AFC title game matchups would be played at the homefield of the higher seed.

Ticket information will be available at a later date, with Bills and Chiefs season ticketholders getting priority, the league said.

Hyde softball tickets on sale

Tickets for the Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game on May 7, which benefits his IMagINE Youth Foundation, are on sale at Bisons.com and the Sahlen Field box office.

The cost is $23 – to match Hyde's uniform number. Limited VIP tickets are available for $150 and include the "best seats in the house" and a Bills red or blue mini-helmet autographed by Hyde.

Proceeds will benefit underprivileged youth sports in the Buffalo area, according to a news release.

Last year's game was played the day after the mass shooting at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue, with more than $100,000 raised for the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, which supported the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund.

For more information, visit www.hydecharitysoftball.com or follow @hydecharitysoftball on Instagram. For more on the foundation, visit https://www.IMagINeforyouth.org/.