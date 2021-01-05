Bills Notebook: Christie set for virtual tailgate; Diggs, McKenzie on injury report

Bills great Steve Christie will appear at a virtual breakfast tailgate party for the Buffalo History Museum on Saturday.

Christie, the Bills’ all-time leading scorer, will take part in a moderated conversation with Greg D. Tranter, Bills historian and chair of the museum’s board of directors. The event beings at 10 a.m. on Zoom. Fans taking part can submit questions. Admission is free, but advance registration is required and space is limited. Visit buffalohistory.org to register.

Christie starred for the Bills from 1992 to 2000. He’s a past member of the Buffalo History Museum’s Board of Managers, serving from 1994 to 2002. He holds the franchise record for points (1,011) and field goals (234).

