Bills Notebook: A week after knee surgery, Von Miller happy to rejoin his teammates

Von Miller channeled his inner Marv Levy on Wednesday.

“What place would I rather be than right here, right now?” the Buffalo Bills’ star edge rusher asked.

The “right here” in this scenario was the Bills’ locker room, which Miller returned to a little more than a week after undergoing surgery to repair the ACL in his right knee. While he won’t return to the field this season, Miller said it was important to him to get back to being around his teammates just as soon as he could.

“After the game (against the Jets), they had FaceTimed me, they had me in the locker room,” Miller said. ‘This is what I do better than anything else in life is play football, is rush the passer, is be a great teammate. So, during the season, especially wins and game days, like, I want to be with the guys. There is no other place where I would rather be than right here with these guys going through the stretch with these guys into the playoffs. I'm not able to, like, contribute physically on the field, but you know, so much other stuff that I can do off the football field, getting guys ready mentally, getting guys ready, letting them know the perspective you need to have deep into the season and deep into the playoffs. So, still the same Von, I'm just off the field with them.”

Miller detailed how he went into last week’s procedure knowing that it was a possibility that his surgeon, Dr. Dan Cooper, may find during the scope that his ACL was too “compromised” to return to the field. Once the procedure began, that’s exactly what Cooper found, and in consultation with Bills head trainer Nate Breske, the decision was made to make a full ACL repair.

"The surgery went well," Miller said. He thought, " 'Hey, ‘when y'all go in and it's good for me to scope it, and put a brace on it and come back and play, then that's what I want to do. That's above everything else. I don't want to scrap up this season, but if y'all look at the ACL and y'all look at everything else and it's not good, then just do what's best.’ I went to sleep expecting, a scope and I woke up with ACL surgery. They did all the hard work, man, they made all the hard decisions.”

Miller insisted Wednesday he was in a good place mentally, and his calm demeanor seemed to back that up.

“I'm great. I think, mentally, whenever you go through any type of injury, I think where you are mentally is 75% of it, and I'm in a great spot, man,” he said. “I'm in a great place. I try to do everything during the week to really tee myself up for success during the game, whether that's hot tub, cold tub, doing extra work, extra film work, I just try to do everything I can to put myself in a great situation for success. In turn, that gives me peace.

“Whether we win, whether we lose, whether I have a sack, whether I have success in the game or whether I get injured, I'm at peace knowing that I did everything that I could do. It's just one of those things. You get injured. That's part of it. I'm feeling really, really good about this recovery process. I'm no stranger to the recovery process, rehab. So I'm excited, man, to really show my teammates how dope I am, how hard I work and how I bounce back from injury. I always like to spend time in the training room with the guys and talk to them about their injuries and stuff. Now, I get a chance to really go on the other side and show guys how to do it mentally, physically, and, really, just grind it out through this recovery process.”

Miller has been through this process before. He tore the ACL in the same knee during the 2013 season.

“I think, the very first time, I was in such a different spot mentally, even in 2020 with Covid and all that stuff, I was just in such a different spot,” he said. “Now, I've got a son. I've got another son that will be here in February. I'm the vet on the team that's supposed to give wisdom to the guys, what it takes to win in big-time game. I'm ‘Mr. Positive’ now. I'm always talking about positivity and talking mindset with these guys. I can't allow myself to go down that ... I don't have no complaints, man. I can't allow myself to go down that road of depression and being sad for myself and sorry for myself. I'm not even built like that no more. Of course, I went through it before, but this time, it's totally different, man. You just grind out and take it day by day, whatever it gives you, you take it.”

The Bills are 2-0 without Miller in the lineup. Sunday against the Jets, the defensive line punished both Jets quarterbacks Mike White and Joe Flacco during a 20-12 win. Miller rented out a sports bar in the Dallas area and watched with pride as it happened.

“To see everybody as a unit do what they do, man, I was super proud,” he said. “It just created this motivation for me to want to get back and be a part of this special process that we're in.”

Miller hopes to be in Western New York for at least the next couple months.

“I’m going to be here until we go to Arizona and win it,” he said, referring to the site of Super Bowl LVII. “I’m going to be here all the way through. I’m not going anywhere.”

…

Linebacker Matt Milano (knee), guard Ryan Bates (ankle) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) all did not practice Wednesday. Fullback Reggie Gilliam (ankle) and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (chest) were limited.

Milano suffered a knee injury against the Patriots in Week 13, but played every snap. He sat out two days of practice last week before getting in a limited session ahead of the game against the Jets. He once again played every snap in that game.

Guard Ike Boettger, who remains on the physically-unable-to-perform list as he recovers from a torn Achilles suffered during the 2021 season, continues to make good progress in his rehab, coach Sean McDermott said. The Bills have less than a week to decide to either activate Boettger to the 53-man roster or place him on season-ending injured reserve.

“He's worked his butt off, man, to get back to where he is,” McDermott said. “We'll just see where it goes, going forward, but we've always been big Ike Boettger fans, and when you watch what he went through, and how he rehabbed to get himself back to where he is, that just added to his story, if you will, and I think that's good.”

McDermott did not close the door on potentially activating Boettger ahead of Saturday’s game against Miami.

…

Fan voting for the Pro Bowl ends Thursday. Here is where the Bills rank in the top 10 of positional voting to date: 9-strong safety Jordan Poyer; 6-center Mitch Morse; 5-kicker Tyler Bass, fullback Reggie Gilliam and long snapper Reid Ferguson; 3-quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs.