Bills Notebook: A.J. Epenesa, Greg Rousseau moving in 'good direction' toward playing Thursday

It’s looking good for defensive ends A.J. Epenesa and Greg Rousseau to return to the Buffalo Bills’ lineup Thursday against the New England Patriots.

That was the message from coach Sean McDermott on Tuesday before his team’s final practice of the week.

“I think they're trending in a good direction,” he said. “We had a chance to get out there yesterday and practice, a full practice, which is great. ... We'll see a little bit more today.”

Both Epenesa and Rousseau were full participants again Tuesday. The team’s final injury report will be released Wednesday. Getting Epenesa and Rousseau back for a key divisional game will be big for the Bills, especially since Von Miller has already been declared out with a knee injury.

“Von was brought here for a reason, but we also drafted A.J. and Boogie (Basham) and Greg for a reason as well,” McDermott said. “So now is their time and their opportunity to step up and go for it. The foundation that they are or should be for us as we continue to move forward. Von certainly being a piece of that, that foundation by those three is an important cornerstone of who we are and what we're trying to become as a defense and a front in this case.”

Miller did not practice Tuesday, nor did left tackle Dion Dawkins, who suffered an ankle injury last week against Detroit.

The Bills have had an illness run through the locker room the past couple of weeks. On Tuesday, though, tight end Quintin Morris was the only player to miss practice because he is sick.

“It takes managing some of that across all the players that are going through those situations,” McDermott said. “Communication with Nate (Breske) our trainer, myself, and then out to the coaching staff. Then you look at the actives and inactives, and who can be up and who may not be able to be up, and who can come back, some of the players have missed multiple days this week, not just one day, whereas other ones have missed one day. It just adds a layer a little bit to the chess game you've got to play during the week just internally to make sure you got the right guys ready for the game.”

McDermott said the Bills try to keep players out sick involved with the game plan through video calls.

“What we've tried to do is Zoom where we can Zoom, when they're healthy enough, even though they may be sent home because of illness, they're healthy enough to physically engage on a Zoom, at least watch it,” he said. “We've tried to use that that technology to get them at least mentally on board with what we're doing.”

Safeties Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin, along with cornerback Dane Jackson, all returned to practice Tuesday after missing Monday’s session because of illness. So, too, did rookie wide receiver Khalil Shakir.

White's snaps

McDermott said the Bills will attempt to increase Tre’Davious White’s snap count against the Patriots. White played the first two defensive series – 16 snaps – in the Thanksgiving Day victory over Detroit. That was his first action since suffering a torn ACL on Thanksgiving night during the 2021 season against the Saints.

Receiver recovery

Wide receivers Marquez Stevenson and Jamison Crowder, both of whom are on injured reserve, continue to rehab their respective injuries. Stevenson has missed the entire season to this point because of a foot injury suffered in training camp. The Bills opened Stevenson's 21-day window to return on Nov. 16.

Crowder has been out since breaking his ankle in Week 4 against Baltimore.

Patriots' injuries

Running back Damien Harris (thigh) and tackle/guard Isaiah Wynn (foot) did not practice for the second consecutive day Tuesday, though, the team said Wynn has been present and in uniform each day. Defensive back Jabrill Peppers was added to the injury report with an illness.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee) was a full participant Tuesday. Center David Andrews (thigh) and receiver Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) were listed as limited participants, though, they have told New England reporters this week that they expect to play.