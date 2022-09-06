Bills not going to name starter between rookie cornerbacks

Bills coach Sean McDermott did not name which of Buffalo's two rookie cornerbacks, Kaiir Elam or Christian Benford, will start in Thursday's season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

"Yeah. Not going to do that yet," McDermott said Tuesday. "Not ready to do that yet."

Elam, a first-round pick, and Benford, a sixth-round pick, have competed throughout the offseason. Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said Monday that the plan is to "mix it up" between the two based on the flow of the game.

McDermott noted that the competitive advantage of waiting to announce could be a factor, though the overriding reason was to evaluate which rookie will best help the team opposite cornerback Dane Jackson.

"Probably a little bit of both," McDermott said. "We're still working through that. And I'll tell you what, those two young players have worked extremely hard. And this, again, (we're) trying to do right by them and our team first and foremost. And then, if it becomes a competitive advantage, it becomes a competitive advantage. But that's not really the intent to why we're doing it."

The Bills placed White on Reserve/PUP on Aug. 30. They postponed the decision as much as possible, General Manager Brandon Beane said, to "(try) to run the clock out," in case White could be ready at any point before Week 5.

While the hope was always that White could be ready, Frazier said there was a silver lining in placing him on PUP in the sense that it gave the team some direction for ensuing steps. McDermott agreed.

"I think that there's something to be said for clarity," McDermott said. "There's value in that. And whether it be for the two players involved in it, with the two rookies we're talking about, or for Tre or anyone. It's just clear expectations lead to, I think, people obviously having a better understanding of what their situation is and what needs to get done."

Injury report

Bills offensive lineman Tommy Doyle (foot) and tight end Quintin Morris (hamstring) did not practice Tuesday. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was limited with a veteran's rest day.

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (groin), safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) and defensive tackle Tim Settle (calf) were once again full participants.