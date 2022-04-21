Bills, NFL schedule to be released May 12

The NFL schedule will be released at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 12, on NFL Network and ESPN2, the league announced Thursday.

The league said it will announce a number of games before the planned schedule release.

The first "Thursday Night Football" game on Prime Video (Sept. 15) will be announced during the first round of next week's NFL draft.

International games will be announced May 4, with select games announced the week of May 9.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Each team will announce its first home game opponent at 6 p.m. May 12.

Here are the Bills' 2022 opponents:

Home: New England, New York Jets, Miami, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Green Bay, Minnesota and Tennessee.

Away: New England, New York Jets, Miami, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Chicago, Detroit, Kansas City and Los Angeles Rams.

There has been some speculation that the Bills could be a potential opponent for the Super Bowl champion Rams in the league opener.

The Bills also figure to be a popular selection for prime-time games, given the ratings and their star players such as Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and Von Miller.