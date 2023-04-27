The Bills have the 27th pick in the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night.

That should make for a late evening for many fans and some yawns at work Friday. Here's our best guess for when the Bills will make their selection, barring a trade.

You can find a collection of our pre-draft coverage by clicking here.

Here are Bills-related draft nuggets early Thursday. Check back for updates.

Jack Campbell's silence

A lot of Bills fans are excited about the prospect of drafting Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell in the first round.

But if Campbell was one of the Top 30 visitors to Orchard Park, he's not saying. He's actually not revealing any of the teams that he visited.

"I've had several teams reach out to me via Zoom," Campbell told the Draft Network on Tuesday. "I've had a lot of good opportunities there. I've completed a few Top 30 visits as well. Out of respect to them, I'm going to keep that information confidential.

"I've had a great experience getting to know all these coaches. I'm experiencing different things and meeting new people. My childhood dream is coming true."

Campbell's visits haven't leaked out and he is among a handful of players who are not revealing their visits.

Alabama safety Brian Branch also has not revealed his visits but reportedly had Top 30 visits with the Commanders, Falcons, Lions, Raiders, Texans and Vikings, and a private workout with the Bills. Private workouts can only be conducted on the campus of the prospect and not at the facility of the NFL team.

Branch is viewed as the top safety in the draft and could be an option for the Bills at No. 27, but he has been a popular mock selection by Jacksonville at No. 24.

About those Top 30 visits ...

Bills GM Brandon Beane told The News that he expected the Bills to use all 30 visits. He said last Tuesday that the Bills were at 27 with three more scheduled for the final day, which was last Wednesday. Teams could still meet with prospects after that deadline, but those meetings had to be in the prospect's hometown or on his college campus.

As Beane noted, Top 30 visitors often are players who the Bills want to be checked out by their team doctors or have other issues the team wants to explore.

Based on reports and leaks, 24 visitors have been publicly identified. Here is how Top 30 visitors have correlated to Bills' draft picks under Beane.

Offensive line

Darnell Wright, Tennessee

O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

Joe Tippman, Wisconsin

Juice Scruggs, Penn State (does not count against Top 30)

Wide receiver

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Jordan Addison, USC

Zay Flowers, Boston College

Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

Tank Dell, Houston

Justin Shorter, Florida

Running back

Kendre Miller, TCU

Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

Tight end

Luke Musgrave, Oregon State

Darnell Washington, Georgia

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan

Defensive line

Gervon Dexter, Florida

Jaquelin Roy, LSU

Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

Mazi Smith, Michigan

Edge rusher

Byron Young, Tennessee

Will McDonald IV, Iowa State

Safety

Marte Mapu, Sacramento State

Jordan Battle, Alabama

Cornerback

Deonte Banks, Maryland

Quan Martin, Illinois

Running back?

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer writes the Bills are among the teams "tied to" Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs in "NFL circles."

He reports the Chiefs, Giants and Bengals also have been tied to Gibbs.

You could hate the position pick, but Gibbs is undeniably talented in a draft that has been dominated among running backs by Texas' Bijan Robinson.

Gibbs is listed at 5-foot-9 and 200 pounds and has been compared to the Saints' Alvin Kamara in pre-draft analysis.

As a junior, Gibbs ran for 850 yards on 136 attempts (6.3 yards per carry), with seven TDs and no fumbles. He added 42 receptions for 378 yards. He played one year at Alabama after transferring from Georgia Tech.

Gibbs is projected to go No. 30 to Philadelphia in Daniel Jeremiah's final mock draft. He notes Gibbs has been "gaining a lot of steam late in the process" and he would not be "surprised" if Gibbs went in the first round.

A year ago, the Bills were tied to various running backs in Round 1. They traded up to select Georgia's James Cook in the second round.

Beane said all the RB talk was overblown, and that might be the case again this year.

Final mock drafts

Some national draft analysts have dropped their final, final, really final mock drafts.

A sampling of Bills' selections:

• Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network – Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU.

• Charles Davis, NFL.com – Brian Branch, S, Alabama.

• Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports – Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa.

• Michael Middlehurst Schwartz, USA Today – Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College.

• Peter Schrager, NFL Network – Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson.

• Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports – Mazi Smith, DL, Michigan.

• Evan Silva, EstablishTheRun.com – Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College.

• 33rdTeam – Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College.