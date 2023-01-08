Bills' next opponent: A first look at the Miami Dolphins

Kansas City’s win over Las Vegas on Saturday eliminated the possibility of the Bills winning the AFC’s top seed in the playoffs. But after beating New England 35-23 on Sunday, the Bills wrapped up the No. 2 spot and will host No. 7 Miami.

A first look at the Dolphins ...

Record: 9-8 (second in AFC East).

Coach: Mike McDaniel (first year).

Season recap: Call the Dolphins “Team Streak.” Three consecutive wins. Three consecutive losses. Five consecutive wins. Five consecutive losses. And, finally, Sunday’s 11-6 win over the New York Jets that allowed them to qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2016. Miami has not won a playoff game since the 2000 season.

Observations: Nyheim Hines turns on the jets, propelling Bills to emotional victory over Patriots Buffalo finished the regular season 13-3 and earned the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs. The Bills will host the Miami Dolphins in the wild-card round of the postseason next weekend – exact date and time to be announced.

Bills-Dolphins series: Miami won 21-19 in Week 3 despite holding possession for only 19:20 and being outgained 497-212. In Week 15, the Bills won 32-29 at the buzzer. The teams will meet in the playoffs for the first time since the 1998 season (Dolphins, 24-17).

Key players

WR Tyreek Hill: Acquired during the offseason from Kansas City, Hill caught 119 passes for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns. He had seven 100-yard games, but was limited to 11 catches for 102 yards (one touchdown) in two games against Buffalo.

WR Jaylen Waddle: He caught 75 passes for 1,356 yards and eight touchdowns and averaged a whopping 18.1 yards per reception. In two games against the Bills, Waddle had a combined six catches for 216 yards (67-yard touchdown).

RB Raheem Mostert: The Dolphins try to divide the workload between Mostert and Jeff Wilson. Mostert rushed 17 times for 136 yards in last month’s loss to the Bills when Wilson was injured.

LB Jaelen Phillips: He has been a force in several games this year and finished with 37 tackles and a team-high seven sacks. In the second Bills game, Phillips had three tackles and three quarterback knockdowns.

How It Happened: Key plays, standout players in the Bills' 35-23 win over New England The Buffalo Bills clinched the second seed in the AFC playoffs with a 35-23 win Sunday over the New England Patriots. Here is a recap of the game.

OLB Bradley Chubb: Acquired in a trade deadline deal from Denver, Chubb has only 2 1/2 sacks for the Dolphins and was inactive last week against New England. But he will need to be blocked.

Big question

Who will play quarterback?

The Dolphins enter the playoffs having started a different quarterback in three consecutive games. Tua Tagovailoa sustained a concussion (his third of the season) against Green Bay on Dec. 25. Teddy Bridgewater started last week at New England but sustained an injured finger. And rookie Skylar Thompson started Sunday against the Jets.

After Sunday's game, McDaniel said Tagovailoa remains in the concussion protocol.