Bills navigate offensive line injuries early in training camp

PITTSFORD – When center Mitch Morse and the Bills offensive line go up against the revamped Buffalo defense, it’s a quick reminder of the challenge opposing teams will soon face.

“I think Brandon brought in a plethora of guys who can really play defensive line,” Morse said. “It's an embarrassment of riches almost.”

It’s part of why General Manager Brandon Beane said across all the roster, he was most looking forward to watching these two groups this training camp. So far, it's been a variety of players shuffling in on the offensive line.

“I think both lines, watching these guys go against each other in one on ones, nine on seven, all those drills, that's probably what I'm most excited about,” Beane said at the start of camp. “Because in the spring, you get to see all the skills, you don't really get to see the linemen go at it. So that's probably where I'll be.”

The Bills had their first padded practice Saturday, giving a bit more insight to how the team will take form this season. Still, the offensive line is missing key players right now. While it makes it harder to evaluate the unit as a whole, it has given the team a deeper look at backups. The Bills are emphasizing the latter, though it is certainly not ideal to be navigating this many injuries right now. It's a contrast to this time last year, when the emphasis was continuity and returning starters.

The projected starters have yet to practice together at training camp. It started with left guard Rodger Saffold on the non-football injury list, injuring his ribs during a car accident. Beane believes Saffold will be back before the season starts, but didn't put a firm timeline on his return.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins has been excused for two days for personal reasons. He indicated on Instagram Sunday that he should be back to practice soon. Right guard Ryan Bates is among a group dealing with soreness and muscle tightness, per coach Sean McDermott. Right tackle Spencer Brown is continuing to work back from an offseason back procedure before joining team drills. At Saturday’s practice, Morse was the only projected starter working with the first team.

The eight-year veteran took an optimistic view of it. Morse was focused more on the chance for younger players to get an honest look at the competition. He credited defensive line coach Eric Washington, and also said that Ed Oliver is “playing his best football right now.”

“We have our backups in right now, on paper, the guys are getting invaluable reps,” Morse said. “Von (Miller) is very gracious with what he's saying. He’s been around the block a time or two. And, if you ever put him on the same side as Ed, it's almost a little bit cheating because it’s two guys who are not only gifted but love football and play it exceptionally well.”

The injuries have meant extra time so far for Tommy Doyle, Greg Mancz, Cody Ford and David Quessenberry.

Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey has expressed his confidence in all players, while balancing that the starting group, whoever it may be, soon will need the all-valuable repetition of playing together.

“There’s some slots we feel really good about, but I feel good about all the guys we have up there to be honest with you,” Dorsey said Wednesday. “I think the biggest thing for us is trying to get those five guys together to create continuity as quickly as possible.”

It’s particularly important ahead of taking on the Los Angeles Rams in the season opener. Before that, when the Bills trim the roster, they’ll place an emphasis how many spots an individual can play. The chance to see some players move around more than usual can make the difference when it comes time to decide.

“I do think there's going to be some decisions and some of it will be based on versatility – how many spots can you help us play, especially if you're not a starter?” Beane said. “Having one-hole backups, you better be a really good player.”

He used the Bills matching Bates’ offer sheet as an example, as the team is confident Bates can play anywhere on the line.

The shuffling on the offensive line happens as the Bills try to get a feel for how the offense will look under Dorsey and try to keep the run game where it left off last season. Dorsey is jelling well with offensive line coach Aaron Kromer, who has rejoined the coaching staff after a few years away.

“Part of that with (Kromer) is the run game stuff, protection stuff, kind of bringing in some new ideas which always kind of infuse a little bit of something into the offense, maybe that we haven't done here in the past,” Dorsey said. “So that's been very exciting with him.”

It, again, is not ideal for Kromer and Dorsey to have such limited time with starters, but Morse looks to the possible long-term benefits.

“It's a testament to Coach Kromer having the cards shuffled for him right off the rip, so we'll see what happens,” Morse said.