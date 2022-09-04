 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills name captains for 2022 season

  • Updated
Bills practice

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen talks with Dawson Knox during practice on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The Buffalo Bills have named nine players as captains for the 2022 season.

On offense, quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and center Mitch Morse have been chosen.

On defense, pass rusher Von Miller, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, and safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer.

Special teams captains are veterans Tyler Matakevich and Taiwan Jones. 

Many of the captains are repeat selections, including Allen, Diggs and Edmunds.

“Because of the core expectations in house, the messaging and the culture, the continuity to that piece is already established,” coach Sean McDermott said Sunday. “There are those that have come before them, but some of them have carried the torch for more than one year. I count on those guys a lot. There are a lot of other guys that I count on, too.

“It’s a great honor, but it comes with great responsibility. There are a number of players on our team who wear an invisible ‘C’ because of how they steady us, how they inspire us and what they bring our team.”

The Bills open the season Thursday against the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

