Bills must improve run game to 'be the team that (they're) trying to become'

Josh Allen said he turned the page. Stefon Diggs said he balled it up and threw it away. Even figuratively, the Buffalo Bills were very quick to say Wednesday that they were well past a brutal 9-6 loss Sunday to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The only thing they were holding on to were the adjustments they need to make.

On Monday, coach Sean McDermott said that the conversations in Orchard Park following the loss were “direct” and “truthful.” He carried that over to his press conference Wednesday, rather blunt about certain aspects of the offense, particularly when talking about the run game.

“It is something that we need to do and do better if we want to be the team that we're trying to become,” he said.

Over the last three games, the Bills have been held to 82, 102 and 72 rushing yards, respectively. But McDermott thinks that other teams approaching the Bills as more one-dimensional goes back further than that.

“Well, I don't think it's just been the last couple of games,” McDermott said. “Start with the first game. Look at that film. Go back to last year at the end of the season in particular. So yeah, that's where we're at.”