Bills must improve run game to 'be the team that (they're) trying to become'

Josh Allen said he turned the page. Stefon Diggs said he balled it up and threw it away. Even figuratively, the Buffalo Bills were very quick to say Wednesday that they were well past a brutal 9-6 loss Sunday to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The only thing they were holding on to were the adjustments they need to make.
"McDermott doesn’t want his team playing scared or losing its composure after laying a Tyrannosaurus egg in North Florida. But he clearly is expecting an intense week of preparation before the trip to face the New York Jets," writes Mark Gaughan.
On Monday, coach Sean McDermott said that the conversations in Orchard Park following the loss were “direct” and “truthful.” He carried that over to his press conference Wednesday, rather blunt about certain aspects of the offense, particularly when talking about the run game.
“It is something that we need to do and do better if we want to be the team that we're trying to become,” he said.
Over the last three games, the Bills have been held to 82, 102 and 72 rushing yards, respectively. But McDermott thinks that other teams approaching the Bills as more one-dimensional goes back further than that.
Allen’s overall performance grade was 89.5% with a completion percentage of 66%, which would indicate he played fairly well, but turnovers were his undoing.
“Well, I don't think it's just been the last couple of games,” McDermott said. “Start with the first game. Look at that film. Go back to last year at the end of the season in particular. So yeah, that's where we're at.”
McDermott reiterated that he was confident in the Bills' offensive line, which has been banged up, and that he was confident in the offense as a whole. Still, the message was clear: the Bills need to improve their run game before they play the New York Jets on Sunday. Inconsistencies there have hampered the offense’s options.
Allen also knows it has to get better, shouldering the blame. But the quarterback noted that the team is looking for more steady gains on the ground, rather than just chunk plays.
“We don't need big plays every time we touch the ball when we're running,” he said. “We got to consistently get four to five yards. I think we're more than capable of doing that and guys understand that. Guys know that and, again, we're working on things to improve that.”
The team is averaging 4.4 yards per carry, upped by Allen’s 5.6 yards per attempt. Running backs Devin Singletary and Zack Moss have combined for 4.2 yards per carry over the season, but in Sunday’s loss, the two totaled just 22 yards on nine carries. In the last four games, Singletary has had 96 rushing yards and Moss has had 86. Moss did, however, leave Sunday's game early, and is in concussion protocol.
Even without Taron Johnson, the Bills stayed in their nickel defense Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
With the run game faltering, the Bills were unable to make up for it enough in the passing game Sunday. Diggs conceded Wednesday that he’d love a few more targets, but only in the general way that any NFL wide receiver always wants the ball. He finished Sunday with 85 yards on six catches and eight targets, the bulk of that in the fourth quarter.
“Of course, as a receiver you want the ball a million times, but that’s not always the game plan or how things shake out there,” he said. “For me, I’m going to just continue to try and play at a high level and continue to get open and try to make plays when they do come my way.”
He and his quarterback agree that they’re not going to force plays that aren’t there.
“The right throw is the open throw. Whether they're throwing a safety on top of him (Diggs), or single high coverage, whatever it is, the guys that are open, I'm typically going to try to throw the ball to them,” Allen said. “So he's been doing a good job and I know that we haven't gotten him as incorporated maybe as much as we want to, but that'll come with time.”
Both also say opposing teams are playing them differently this year. If that domino effect has forced more check downs, Diggs is a bit understanding. He knows he’s going to be up against more defenders than others. It’s just a matter of connecting with Allen ahead of the fourth quarter.
“We just gotta get that going earlier in the game and, for me, the deep ball, it’s not as simple as me running down there,” Diggs said. “Usually some guys get open easy because they’re not too concerned about them or other guys opening them up. But usually when I’m running deep, somebody or a couple people be running with me.”
Holding penalties and unnecessary roughness calls put a holding pattern and unnecessarily rough week on us all, Pete Rosen says.
Injury report
Wide receiver Cole Beasley (ribs), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring) and Moss (concussion) did not practice Wednesday.
Offensive lineman Spencer Brown (back), tight end Dawson Knox (hand), cornerback Taron Johnson (concussion), safety Jaquan Johnson (hamstring) and defensive tackle Justin Zimmer (knee) were limited.
Defensive end Mario Addison had a veteran’s rest day. McDermott said that Beasley was “a little bit of both,” as far as both a rib injury and a veteran’s day of rest. Of the injury report Wednesday, Zimmer was the only one not mentioned by McDermott ahead of practice. McDermott said Edmunds was injured Sunday.
“Yeah, the Jacksonville game,” McDermott said of Edmunds' injury. “We're getting more information on it. It's an ongoing thing, so we're just trying to figure out where that is and what he's going to look like for this week.”
Jets coach Robert Saleh has already named Mike White the team’s starting quarterback for Sunday, as rookie Zach Wilson was limited Wednesday with a knee injury. Also limited at Wednesday’s practice were running back Tevin Coleman (hamstring), wide receiver Corey Davis (hip), offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (knee), defensive lineman Shaq Lawson (hamstring) and offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker (toe).