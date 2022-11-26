Bills moves: Benford to IR, Rhodes to active roster, receiver Brown returns to team

Bills rookie cornerback Christian Bedford was placed on injured reserve Saturday after sustaining an oblique injury in Thursday’s win over the Detroit Lions.

Benford, who missed two games earlier this year with a hand injury, must sit out at least four games before being eligible to return. He started five of his nine appearances (363 snaps), making 24 tackles and intercepting one pass.

Veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes was promoted from the practice squad to take Bedford’s roster spot. The Bills signed receiver John Brown and defensive tackle C.J. Brewer to the practice squad.

The Bills (8-3) return to practice Sunday ahead of Thursday night’s game at New England.

Rhodes, a three-time Pro Bowl selection with Minnesota, signed with the Bills’ practice squad Sept. 28 and was called up for one game, playing 25 snaps in the win over Cleveland on Nov. 20.

Rhodes could be called upon to play a prominent role against the Patriots if the Bills feel Tre’Davious White (15 snaps against the Lions) isn’t ready for every-snap duty, rookie Kaiir Elam (ankle) isn’t full strength and starter Dane Jackson continues to struggle.

Rhodes, 32, has 13 interceptions in 134 regular season games.

Brown, 32, has not appeared in a regular season game this year, but has 320 catches (31 touchdowns) in 100 games. He played two years for the Bills (2019-20), catching 105 passes for 1,518 yards and nine touchdowns.

In 2009, Brown started all 15 of his games and had career highs in catches (72) receiving yards (1,060) and touchdowns (six).

The Bills released Brown in March 2021, saving $7.9 million in salary cap space.

After his release by the Bills, Brown appeared on Sirius XM NFL Radio and said his camp was “never even gives a heads-up (about the move). … I don’t know if they gave (quarterback) Josh Allen any input on it. A big-time quarterback, he should have input. If he did have input, I thought he would have wanted me to stay.”

Brown spent time in ’21 with Las Vegas, Denver, Jacksonville and Tampa Bay, appearing in four games (no catches). He played five snaps in the Buccaneers’ playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Brewer played 21 snaps in the Bills’ Week 2 win against Tennessee, but was released from the practice squad Oct. 4.

