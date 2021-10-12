Bills move to Super Bowl betting favorite, Josh Allen to MVP favorite

The Buffalo Bills have moved into the role of Super Bowl favorite, according to oddsmakers, after their victory over two-time AFC champion Kansas City on Sunday.

The Bills are listed as 21-4 by BetOnline in the weekly update issued Tuesday. The Bills had been 15-2 last week and were 14-1 after the season-opening loss to Pittsburgh.

Tampa Bay is the current second choice at 11-2 followed by Kansas City at 15-2.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has moved into the favorite's role for league Most Valuable Player, according to BetOnline. Allen is listed at 9-2 after being 6-1 last week along with Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray.

Allen has opened in April at 12-1 to win MVP after finishing second in the voting last season.

Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady is the second choice at 21-4, followed by Dallas QB Dak Prescott at 11-2 and Murray at 13-2.

Bills coach Sean McDermott is tied as the second choice for coach of the year at 7-1 with Arizona's Kliff Kingsbury. The Chargers' Brandon Staley is the betting favorite at 2-1. McDermott has opened at 16-1 in April.