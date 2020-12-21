Bills move into No. 2 seed in AFC with Steelers' loss to Bengals

The Bills moved into the second seed in the AFC after Pittsburgh's 27-17 loss to Cincinnati on Monday night, the Steelers' third consecutive loss after an 11-0 start.

The Bills and Steelers are both 11-3, but the Bills have the tiebreaker by virtue of their head-to-head victory. The Steelers already have clinched a playoof berth, but not longer have the AFC North locked up as it once seemed inevitable. The Browns are one game back. Pittsburgh is at Cleveland in Week 17.

The advantage of the No. 2 seed is that it would mean home games in the wild-card game and the divisional playoff. It also would mean likely avoiding a trip to Super Bowl champion Kansas City until the AFC Championship game.

Buffalo can clinch the second seed in Week 16, if these three things happen: Steelers lose to Indianapolis, Tennessee loses to Green Bay on Sunday night, and the Bills beat New England on Monday night.

In theory, a 12-win Bills team could finish tied with a 12-win Browns team, but the Bills would have a better conference winning percentage.

x – indicates clinched playoff berth; z – indicates clinched division title.

In as of now