Bills move guard Ike Boettger to reserve/physically unable to perform list

  • Updated
  • 0
Buffalo Bills 33, New England Patriots 21

Buffalo Bills guard Ike Boettger (65) was carted off the field in the second quarter at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., last December. 

 Buffalo News file photo
Bills guard Ike Boettger will be placed on the reserve/physically unable to play list to get the roster to 80 players in advance of Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline, General Manager Brandon Beane said.

A player on the reserve/PUP list does not count against the 80-player limit after he is moved from the active/PUP list. 

When rosters are trimmed to 53 next week, he would not count against that total. He also would be ineligible to play or practice until after Week 4, which would mean no earlier than Oct. 3.

He could then practice at any point, but returning to practice starts a 21-day window in which he has to be removed from the list or remain there for the entire season.

Beane said Boettger had "a little setback" in his return from Achilles surgery, but that Boettger still has a chance to play this season.

Boettger tore his left Achilles in the first half in Week 16 against New England in late December and had surgery five days later. 

The Bills signed Boettger to a one-year contract in April after retaining his rights as a restricted free agent.  

