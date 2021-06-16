Bills minicamp observations: Tremaine Edmunds tops good coverage day

Bills can fill Highmark Stadium now that Covid-19 restrictions are lifted “Highmark Stadium is considered an outdoor venue, which can operate at full 100% capacity without restrictions,” state Department of Health spokeswoman Samantha Fuld said Tuesday.

5. Trubisky started hot then cooled off. Overall, Trubisky seemed to pick up the Bills’ offense reasonably well in spring work.

The former Bears QB hit his first six pass attempts. They included a tight throw underneath to Hodgins, a cross to Brandon Powell on which he smoothly went through his progressions and a confident, on-rhythm throw to Davis downfield. Trubisky was 2 for 6 on his next two turns at QB, then took a coverage sack on which nobody was open and he held the ball until the whistle was blown.

Those kinds of plays used to happen all the time in spring and training camp during the playoff drought, with either the quarterback not knowing where to go with the ball or the receivers not getting separation.

You rarely see it these days with Allen under center. Allen had a sharp spring.

6. Injury report. Not on the field was defensive end Brian Cox, who was carted off Tuesday after suffering an injury that appeared to be to his lower left leg. He was not happy when carted off.