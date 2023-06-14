Gabe Davis and Trent Sherfield shared the receiver spotlight – not counting Stefon Diggs – and ended the spring portion of Buffalo Bills’ practice on a high note Wednesday in Orchard Park.

The Bills announced that Wednesday’s workout in the ADPRO Sports Training Center was the end of the mandatory two-day minicamp. Coach Sean McDermott opted to cancel Thursday’s scheduled third day of minicamp to allow players to get an early jump on their summer break before convening at training camp in late July. It’s customary for McDermott, along with many other NFL head coaches, to cancel the third day of minicamp.

Davis, the fourth-year receiver who had 48 catches last year, got big separation in the back left corner of the end zone and caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen early in the practice. Allen did a good job of manipulating the secondary.

A little later, Davis went to the right back corner of the end zone for a 5-yard TD pass from Allen at the start of a “short red zone” session – inside the opposition’s 10-yard line.

Sherfield, the free-agent signee from the Miami Dolphins, had three catches on passes from Allen. The best was an acrobatic, 18-yard leaping grab along the left sideline on which he got both feet down.

Allen and backup quarterback Kyle Allen were effective in the red-zone sessions.

Besides the short TD strike to Davis, Josh Allen had a short TD pass to running back James Cook and a quick out TD to receiver Deonte Harty along the goal line.

Kyle Allen connected with wide-open running back Damien Harris for a 5-yard TD, and also had scoring strikes to Isaiah Coulter, Dezmon Patmon and KeeSean Johnson, a touch throw to the back corner of the end zone.

Later in the practice, Kyle Allen had TD passes to Bryan Thompson for 20 yards up the right seam and for 5 yards to running back Jordan Mims along the goal line.

Second-year receiver Khalil Shakir, a standout in spring workouts, had only one catch in 11-on-11 work but it was a good one. He plucked a sharp throw from Josh Allen over the middle for 18 yards on the second play from scrimmage in the team work.

Here are other observations from the last minicamp practice:

1. Young DBs make plays

Second-year cornerback Christian Benford had Sherfield well covered on a deep bomb attempt from Josh Allen on the first play of the practice. Benford forced the incompletion.

Second-year cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram, the University at Buffalo product, had an interception of a deflected pass in the end zone on a throw from Kyle Allen.

Kaiir Elam had good coverage on Shakir in the corner of the end zone on an incompletion from Josh Allen.

2. Sideline views

Tight end Dawson Knox, who was involved in a collision at the end of a pass play in Tuesday’s session, watched practice but did not participate.

Backup tackle Tommy Doyle, a fifth-round pick from 2021, took part in individual and offensive-line drills. He got a few snaps in 11-on-11 work on Tuesday, as well.

Doyle is 8½ months removed from suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee in the game at Miami in Week 3 of last season. The expectation is he will be on some kind of limitation to start training camp but his participation in the spring workouts was a good sign for his recovery.

The Bills placed tight end Zach Davidson on the injured reserve list. Davidson, who spent last season on the Bills’ practice squad, has not been practicing. He’s not eligible to return to the Bills this season but could be released with an injury settlement. The Bills had tight end Nick Guggemos on the field as a tryout player. Guggemos is a product of Division III St. Thomas and spent time on the Packers’ practice squad last year.

Von Miller and Jordan Phillips continued to work on the side with trainers. Receiver Justin Shorter also was working with trainers.

Bills owner Terry Pegula watched the practice. Former Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander also watched from the sidelines.

It’s anticipated the Bills will report to training camp in Rochester on July 25 or 26. The Bills can report to camp 48 days before their Monday night season opener against the New York Jets.