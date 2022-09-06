 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills' McKenzie, Poyer, Settle expected to play in season opener

  • Updated
  • 0
Bills Panthers Football

Buffalo Bills player Jordan Poyer looks on prior to playing the Carolina Panthers during pregame at Bank Of America Stadium on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott said wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, safety Jordan Poyer and defensive tackle Tim Settle are on track to play in Thursday night’s season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

McKenzie was a full practice participant Monday. He had been on the injury report with a groin injury. Poyer (elbow) and Settle (calf) also were full participants.

McDermott also said he isn’t ready yet to name either rookie cornerback – Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford – as the starter for Thursday night’s opener.

“Not ready to do that yet,” McDermott told reporters. “We’re still working through that. Those two young players have worked extremely hard. Trying to do right by them and our team, first and foremost.”

