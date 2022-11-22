Bills' McDermott reiterates it's 'one day at a time' with cornerback Tre'Davious White

Bills coach Sean McDermott said he continues to take things "one day a time" with cornerback Tre'Davious White.

White has been inactive since returning from the physically unable to perform list after suffering a torn knee ligament last Thanksgiving.

"We're all encouraging Tre," McDermott said. "He's climbed a big mountain to this point."

Not practicing Tuesday: linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel), defensive end AJ Epenesa (ankle), center Mitch Morse (elbow/ankle) and defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle). Those four players also did not take part in Monday's walk-through.

McDermott said Monday that it would be "a stretch" for Edmunds, Epenesa and Rousseau to play Thursday against the Detroit Lions.