 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Bills' McDermott reiterates it's 'one day at a time' with cornerback Tre'Davious White

  • Updated
  • 0
Bills Jets Football (copy)

Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White has not made his season debut as he recovers from knee surgery.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Bills coach Sean McDermott said he continues to take things "one day a time" with cornerback Tre'Davious White. 

White has been inactive since returning from the physically unable to perform list after suffering a torn knee ligament last Thanksgiving. 

"We're all encouraging Tre," McDermott said. "He's climbed a big mountain to this point."

Not practicing Tuesday: linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel), defensive end AJ Epenesa (ankle), center Mitch Morse (elbow/ankle) and defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle). Those four players also did not take part in Monday's walk-through.

McDermott said Monday that it would be "a stretch" for Edmunds, Epenesa and Rousseau to play Thursday against the Detroit Lions. 

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Pro Football Challenge: FrontPageBets' Mike Szvetitz makes his Week 12 NFL picks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News