Bills' McDermott on NFL overtime rule change: It's the 'right thing for the game'

PALM BEACH, Fla. – The Buffalo Bills' overtime playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, in which Josh Allen didn't get to touch the ball in the extra session with the right to host the AFC Championship game on the line, has led the National Football League to change its postseason rules and guarantee each team gets a possession when a game extends beyond regulation.
The NFL on Tuesday passed an amended proposal from Indianapolis and Philadelphia to alter Rule 16, ensuring both teams an opportunity to possess the ball in overtime in the postseason. If the game remains tied after each team has the ball, overtime reverts to sudden death.
The rule reportedly passed with a 29-3 vote, with Miami, Cincinnati and Minnesota voting against the proposal. Regular season overtime rules remain unchanged.
Bills coach Sean McDermott said it is "the right thing for the game" to keep evolving after Buffalo's season ended in the divisional round in January, when the Bills and Chiefs traded the lead three times in the final two minutes of regulation. The Chiefs gained possession with 13 seconds remaining and kicked a game-tying field goal as time expired, then won the coin toss in overtime and scored a touchdown on their first possession to end the game.
"It was mentioned in that meeting almost by everybody who spoke in that meeting, referring to our game," McDermott told The Buffalo News. "So it says a lot about the level of play in that game, and how people saw that, and that being the need to say, 'Hey, listen, that's the final straw; we need to do something here.' "
Bills General Manager Brandon Beane echoed the sentiment.
“Our game was referenced in there by several teams and people making points that they would have liked to see Josh Allen get the ball back,” Beane said. “One team even said that’s the most they ever heard fans calling in, not about their team, but about that game. And that the league’s got to fix it.”
Atlanta Falcons president and CEO Rich McKay, the chairman of the league's competition committee, said there have been "clear issues in overtime" since the rules were last changed in 2010, which led to a "robust" and "data-driven discussion."
Ten of 12 games that have gone to overtime have since been won by the team that won the coin toss, seven of them on a first-drive touchdown that prevented the opponent from touching the ball.
“I was part of a game where we lost on the first possession (of overtime) in the Super Bowl,” McKay said, “and the game was tough as it was, and the ending was tough as it was, but in the Buffalo game this year, it was potentially the greatest 20 to 30 minutes in football that I’ve ever seen, ever, just watching the game. And to think that it ended that way definitely brought up the idea, ‘Hey, is that equitable? Does that work for everybody?’
“No question that started the discussion. But what typically happens in these is they tend to lose momentum as you get further away from the game. And that did not happen in this instance.”
While the Bills-Chiefs game proved to be the final straw, McDermott said the big picture led to a reasonable decision to change the rules.
"You never want it to be a knee-jerk reaction," McDermott said. "I don't believe in that, and I don't think this was. There's always got to be one last example, I guess, of why it needs to change, and unfortunately it happened to us."
McDermott said he did not necessarily feel it was bittersweet seeing the rule change just two months after the gutting loss because his focus is looking forward at this point. He understood that players might feel differently.
“Maybe a little bit, but at the end of the day, I think (we) overall will be agents of change, and that it’s about growing the game at the end of the day," McDermott said.
There were two proposals: one from the Colts and the Eagles, and one from the Tennessee Titans.
"I don't think there would be anyone that would disagree that Josh Allen probably deserved the possession in the playoffs,” Rams coach Sean McVay said Tuesday. “And I know Coach (Andy) Reid would feel the same way. And whether that ends up being in the regular season, but I think the postseason most importantly."
Reid declined to comment to The News, as did former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who has since been hired as head coach of the New York Giants.
Beane had been a proponent of a rule change that would revolve around a set amount of time, ensuring that both teams got the ball.
“It’s a step in the right direction,” Beane told The News. “At least now both quarterbacks, both offenses, with get a chance to possess the ball in the postseason, when your season’s on the line. I don’t know if in a year or two we don’t want to tweak it again, but it’s at least a step in the right direction.”
Beane had watched pivotal games in the past end after one possession in overtime, shaping his stance ahead of the Bills’ season-ending loss in Kansas City in January. He pointed to Kansas City’s loss to the Patriots in the AFC championship game in January 2019 as one example, with Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady dueling, and Mahomes not getting to touch the ball in overtime.
“There (were) sometimes where you're like, ‘Man, I wonder what would've happened if the other team would've got the ball,’ " Beane said. “Definitely when it happens to you focus a little bit more on it. And, uh, we got a young quarterback and we wanna make sure (when) we're in that chance that he at least gets the chance to touch the ball.”