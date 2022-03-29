Bills' McDermott on NFL overtime rule change: It's the 'right thing for the game'

“No question that started the discussion. But what typically happens in these is they tend to lose momentum as you get further away from the game. And that did not happen in this instance.”

While the Bills-Chiefs game proved to be the final straw, McDermott said the big picture led to a reasonable decision to change the rules.

"You never want it to be a knee-jerk reaction," McDermott said. "I don't believe in that, and I don't think this was. There's always got to be one last example, I guess, of why it needs to change, and unfortunately it happened to us."

McDermott said he did not necessarily feel it was bittersweet seeing the rule change just two months after the gutting loss because his focus is looking forward at this point. He understood that players might feel differently.

“Maybe a little bit, but at the end of the day, I think (we) overall will be agents of change, and that it’s about growing the game at the end of the day," McDermott said.

There were two proposals: one from the Colts and the Eagles, and one from the Tennessee Titans.