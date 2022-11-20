Bills' McDermott on help from fans: 'They call it the City of Good Neighbors for a reason'

Bills coach Sean McDermott was among the many who lauded the Western New York community for its help in getting the players and coaches out of their homes and able to travel to Detroit for Sunday's victory against the Cleveland Browns.

"They call it the City of Good Neighbors for a reason," McDermott said. "You saw that Friday and Saturday. I picked up Von (Miller) and Sam (Martin), and down the road came the big plow. We got out and took a quick picture, and then he did a great job of clearing the road."

The game was moved Thursday afternoon. The Bills canceled practice Friday and had virtual meetings because players and coaches couldn't get to the facility.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"Soon after I got off the zoom on Friday talking to you guys, it was pretty cool," McDermott said. "I got five, six text messages to my wife, myself, from neighbors, and they said, 'Whatever you need.' "

McDermott said his plow person initially was unable to get to his house, so he was able to get a front loader to help pick up and move the snow.

Miller said, "I waded my way through the snow to the street and coach McDermott picked me up. Seven feet of snow is something I've never experienced. ... It was a beautiful scene in Orchard Park. The snow was so high that you can't see the mailbox or the fence. It's a one in a lifetime opportunity to witness snow like that, and I wanted to take it in."

As for why the Bills will be returning home for a few days before returning for Thursday's game against the Lions, "Everything happened so fast, Thursday into Friday and Friday into Saturday and trying to get out of Buffalo and getting here for the game. I think there’s value of guys staying at home and sleeping in their own beds for a couple of nights," McDermott said.