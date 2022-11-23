Bills' Matt Milano wins AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors

Bills linebacker Matt Milano has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the victory against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in Detroit.

Milano had 12 tackles, with eight solo and three for loss and a fumble recovery. The fumble recovery came in the second quarter when the Bills were trailing 10-3.

It is the second time in his career that Milano has won the defensive player of the week award. The other was in Week 3 in 2018 against Minnesota, also known as the Josh Allen first hurdle game.