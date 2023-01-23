Bills' Matt Milano, Nyheim Hines selected to All-AFC team by Pro Football Writers of America

Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano and kick returner Nyheim Hines were named to the All-AFC team selected by the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA), the organization announced Monday.
Both are first-time selections.
The PFWA has selected an All-NFL team since 1966, and All-AFC and All-NFC teams since 1992.
Here are the honorees:
2022 PFWA ALL-NFL TEAM
Offense
QB – Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
RB – Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns*; Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
WR – Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
TE – Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
C – Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles*
G – Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns#; Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys*
T – Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles; Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers*
Defense
DE – Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers*; Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns#
DT – Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs; Quinnen Williams, New York Jets
OLB – Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys*; Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles
MLB – Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers
CB – Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, New York Jets (r); Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos
S – Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers; Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers
Special Teams
PK – Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders
P – Tommy Townsend, Kansas City Chiefs
KR – Keisean Nixon, Green Bay Packers
PR – Marcus Jones, New England Patriots
ST – Jeremy Reaves, Washington Commanders
(r) – rookie
* – repeat selection from 2021
# – consecutive selections from 2020-22
2022 PFWA ALL-AFC TEAM
Offense
QB – Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
RB – Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns&; Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
WR – Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders; Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins#
TE – Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
C – Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs*
G – Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns#; Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs
T – Terron Armstead, Miami Dolphins; Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans
Defense
DE – Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders*; Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns#
DT – Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs#; Quinnen Williams, New York Jets
OLB – Matthew Judon, New England Patriots*; Alex Highsmith, Pittsburgh Steelers/Matt Milano, Buffalo Bills (tie)
MLB – Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens
CB – Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, New York Jets (r); Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos
S – Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers; Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers
Special Teams
PK – Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders
P – Tommy Townsend, Kansas City Chiefs
KR – Nyheim Hines, Buffalo Bills
PR – Marcus Jones, New England Patriots
ST – Justin Hardee, New York Jets
(r) – rookie
* – repeat selection from 2021
# – consecutive selections from 2020-22
& – consecutive selections from 2019-22
2022 PFWA ALL-NFC TEAM
Offense
QB – Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
RB – Saquon Barkley, New York Giants; Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
WR – A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
TE – George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers*
C – Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles*
G – Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons; Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys*
T – Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles; Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers#
Defense
DE – Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers*; Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers
DT – Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants; Javon Hargrave, Philadelphia Eagles/Daron Payne, Washington Commanders (tie)
OLB – Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys*; Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles
MLB – Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers
CB – Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers; Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles
S – C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles; Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers
Special Teams
PK – Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks
P – Johnny Hekker, Carolina Panthers
KR – Keisean Nixon, Green Bay Packers
PR – Kalif Raymond, Detroit Lions
ST – Jeremy Reaves, Washington Commanders