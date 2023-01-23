 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills' Matt Milano, Nyheim Hines selected to All-AFC team by Pro Football Writers of America

  • Updated
  • 0
Matt Milano

Matt Milano before the AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano and kick returner Nyheim Hines were named to the All-AFC team selected by the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA), the organization announced Monday

Both are first-time selections. 

The PFWA has selected an All-NFL team since 1966, and All-AFC and All-NFC teams since 1992.

Here are the honorees:

2022 PFWA ALL-NFL TEAM

Offense

QB – Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

RB – Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns*; Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

WR – Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

TE – Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

C – Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles*

G – Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns#; Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys*

T – Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles; Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers*

Defense

DE – Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers*; Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns#

DT – Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs; Quinnen Williams, New York Jets

OLB – Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys*; Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles

MLB – Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers

CB – Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, New York Jets (r); Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos

S – Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers; Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers

Special Teams

PK – Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders

P – Tommy Townsend, Kansas City Chiefs

KR – Keisean Nixon, Green Bay Packers

PR – Marcus Jones, New England Patriots

ST – Jeremy Reaves, Washington Commanders

(r) – rookie

* – repeat selection from 2021

# – consecutive selections from 2020-22

2022 PFWA ALL-AFC TEAM

Offense

QB – Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

RB – Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns&; Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

WR – Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders; Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins#

TE – Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

C – Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs*

G – Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns#; Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs

T – Terron Armstead, Miami Dolphins; Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans

Defense

DE – Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders*; Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns#

DT – Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs#; Quinnen Williams, New York Jets

OLB – Matthew Judon, New England Patriots*; Alex Highsmith, Pittsburgh Steelers/Matt Milano, Buffalo Bills (tie)

MLB – Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens

CB – Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, New York Jets (r); Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos

S – Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers; Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers

Special Teams

PK – Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders

P – Tommy Townsend, Kansas City Chiefs

KR – Nyheim Hines, Buffalo Bills

PR – Marcus Jones, New England Patriots

ST – Justin Hardee, New York Jets

(r) – rookie

* – repeat selection from 2021

# – consecutive selections from 2020-22

& – consecutive selections from 2019-22

2022 PFWA ALL-NFC TEAM

Offense

QB – Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

RB – Saquon Barkley, New York Giants; Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

WR – A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

TE – George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers*

C – Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles*

G – Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons; Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys*

T – Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles; Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers#

Defense

DE – Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers*; Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers

DT – Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants; Javon Hargrave, Philadelphia Eagles/Daron Payne, Washington Commanders (tie)

OLB – Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys*; Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles

MLB – Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers

CB – Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers; Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles

S – C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles; Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers

Special Teams

PK – Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks

P – Johnny Hekker, Carolina Panthers

KR – Keisean Nixon, Green Bay Packers

PR – Kalif Raymond, Detroit Lions

ST – Jeremy Reaves, Washington Commanders

0 Comments
